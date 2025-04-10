Hosted by

The Brendan Horton Memorial Scholarship

About this event

Plinko Board / Event Game Sponsor

101 Old Orchard Rd

Saco, ME 04072, USA

Plinko Board / Event Game Sponsor
$200

1 left!

Includes: Customized logo on center of prize wheel, customized table cover with option to have marketing items, featured on event signage, and you may provide business swag to be given out/featured on prize wheel.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!