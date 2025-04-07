Hosted by

Projectivity Group Inc

About this event

PRO Action Awards - 10th Anniversary Gala

697 Forest Ave

Staten Island, NY 10310, USA

General Admission
$100

Grants Entry to the Event + Catered Meal + 1 FREE Raffle Ticket!

Projectivity Group Artist Admission
$85

Grants entry to the event + catered meal provided.
Condition: Must be/have been a Teaching/Mural Artist, DJ, or Videographer in a Projectivity Group Inc. Program.

Child Ticket - Age 12 & Under
$50

Grants Entry to the Event + Catered Meal

Table Sponsor Discount - 12 Seats
$900

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Grants Entry to the Event + Catered Meal for 12 guests.
Every Sponsorship will have:
1. An optional 2-4 Minute timeslot to Promote their organization on the Gala Stage!
2. An additional FREE Raffle Ticket per Guest (24 Tickets/Table)!

Program Ad - 1/2 Page
$250

1/2 Page Ad included in event program for 300+ programs printed

Program Ad - Full Page
$500

Full Page Ad included in event program for 300+ programs printed and included in the promo reel playing on 4 flatscreen televisions in corners

Add a donation for Projectivity Group Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!