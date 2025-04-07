PRO Action Awards - 10th Anniversary Gala

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About this event
Grants Entry to the Event + Catered Meal + 1 FREE Raffle Ticket!
Grants entry to the event + catered meal provided.
Condition: Must be/have been a Teaching/Mural Artist, DJ, or Videographer in a Projectivity Group Inc. Program.
Grants Entry to the Event + Catered Meal
5 left!
Grants Entry to the Event + Catered Meal for 12 guests.
Every Sponsorship will have:
1. An optional 2-4 Minute timeslot to Promote their organization on the Gala Stage!
2. An additional FREE Raffle Ticket per Guest (24 Tickets/Table)!
1/2 Page Ad included in event program for 300+ programs printed
Full Page Ad included in event program for 300+ programs printed and included in the promo reel playing on 4 flatscreen televisions in corners
$
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