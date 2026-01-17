Pro Athlete Sports Mixer Fundraiser

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About this event
Team Captain / Franchise Player
Take the lead and help set the tone for the entire event. As a Panel Discussion Sponsor, your brand is front and center—on stage, in marketing, and in the story we tell before and after the mixer.
Includes:
• 10 event tickets
• 5-minute speaking opportunity during the panel
• Brand exposure in pre- and post-event marketing
• Inclusion in press release
• Professional photo rights after the event
You’re not just in the game—you’re calling the plays.
Get early access and meaningful one-on-one time with featured athletes before doors open to the public. Designed for those who value personal connection and behind-the-scenes access.
Includes:
• 5 event tickets
• Early entry before general admission
• 1:1 meet & greet with athletes
• Autographs and photos
An All-Star gets access before tip-off.
Enjoy early access and premium moments with athletes while supporting Pro Athlete Sports and its mission.
Includes:
• Early entry
• Autographs and photo opportunities
• VIP experience and networking access
When the moment matters, you’re ready to step in.
Be part of the energy that powers the movement. Connect with athletes, community leaders, and supporters while enjoying the full event experience.
Includes:
• General event access
• Panel discussion viewing
• Networking opportunities
Every great game needs its fans.
This experience is reserved for current and retired NFL players who are attending as volunteer supporters of Pro Athlete Sports.
Registration is complimentary as a thank-you for giving your time, presence, and leadership to the community.
Includes:
Registration Requirement:
To complete your complimentary registration, please list:
Once you’ve worn the jersey, you’re always part of the team.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!