Professional Athlete Sports Inc

Hosted by

Professional Athlete Sports Inc

About this event

Pro Athlete Sports Mixer Fundraiser

1069 Howard St

San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

Panel Discussion Sponsor
$10,000

Team Captain / Franchise Player

Take the lead and help set the tone for the entire event. As a Panel Discussion Sponsor, your brand is front and center—on stage, in marketing, and in the story we tell before and after the mixer.

Includes:

• 10 event tickets

• 5-minute speaking opportunity during the panel

• Brand exposure in pre- and post-event marketing

• Inclusion in press release

• Professional photo rights after the event

You’re not just in the game—you’re calling the plays.

Meet & Greet Sponsor
$5,000

All-Star Starter

Get early access and meaningful one-on-one time with featured athletes before doors open to the public. Designed for those who value personal connection and behind-the-scenes access.

Includes:
• 5 event tickets
• Early entry before general admission
• 1:1 meet & greet with athletes
• Autographs and photos

An All-Star gets access before tip-off.

VIP Experience Ticket
$500

Sixth Man / Power Player

Enjoy early access and premium moments with athletes while supporting Pro Athlete Sports and its mission.

Includes:
• Early entry
• Autographs and photo opportunities
• VIP experience and networking access

When the moment matters, you’re ready to step in.

General Admission
$250

The Fan Section

Be part of the energy that powers the movement. Connect with athletes, community leaders, and supporters while enjoying the full event experience.

Includes:
• General event access
• Panel discussion viewing
• Networking opportunities

Every great game needs its fans.

NFL Players Circle – Athlete Guest Registration
Free

“Once a Pro, Always a Pro”

This experience is reserved for current and retired NFL players who are attending as volunteer supporters of Pro Athlete Sports.

Registration is complimentary as a thank-you for giving your time, presence, and leadership to the community.

Includes:

  • Complimentary event access
  • Participation in athlete networking and panel experience (as applicable)
  • Recognition as an NFL Player Attendee
  • Opportunity to engage with sponsors, community leaders, and fans

Registration Requirement:
To complete your complimentary registration, please list:

  • NFL Team(s) you played for

Once you’ve worn the jersey, you’re always part of the team.

Add a donation for Professional Athlete Sports Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!