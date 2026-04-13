Hosted by

Tujunga United Methodist Church

About this event

Pro Wrestling for Our Neighbors

9901 Tujunga Canyon Blvd

Tujunga, CA 91042, USA

General Admission
$10
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
VIP Seating
$25

VIP Seating

Bronze Level Sponsor
$100

2 VIP Tickets and a shout out from the ring

Silver Level Sponsor
$500

2 VIP Tickets, a shout out from the ring, and your business or organization's logo displayed at the event, and your logo displayed on our flyers.

Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000

2 VIP Tickets, a shout out from the ring, and your business or organization's logo displayed at the event, your logo displayed on our flyers, and 2 minutes of speaking time during the event.

Diamond Level Sponsor
$5,000

2 VIP Tickets, a shout out from the ring, and your business or organization's logo displayed at the event, your logo displayed on our flyers, 2 minutes of speaking time during the event, and your company's logo displayed inside our Fellowship Hall all year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!