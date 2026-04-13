Pro Wrestling for Our Neighbors

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About this event
VIP Seating
2 VIP Tickets and a shout out from the ring
2 VIP Tickets, a shout out from the ring, and your business or organization's logo displayed at the event, and your logo displayed on our flyers.
2 VIP Tickets, a shout out from the ring, and your business or organization's logo displayed at the event, your logo displayed on our flyers, and 2 minutes of speaking time during the event.
2 VIP Tickets, a shout out from the ring, and your business or organization's logo displayed at the event, your logo displayed on our flyers, 2 minutes of speaking time during the event, and your company's logo displayed inside our Fellowship Hall all year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!