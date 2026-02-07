Prochef America Foundation's Shop

Professional-grade white chef coat with embroidered ProChef America Foundation logo. Durable and comfortable for the kitchen.



Manufactured by NewChef Fashion Inc. The only made in America chef coat and supplier to the ACF Culinary Olympics.



Sizes Available: S | M | L | 1X | 2X | 3X | 4X



*Please add an incremental $10 for each additional size above Large in the "Add a Donation" field below. (i.e. 2X = plus $20). Thank you.