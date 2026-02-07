ProChef America Foundation

Offered by

ProChef America Foundation

About this shop

Prochef America Foundation's Shop

ProChef Baseball Hat item
ProChef Baseball Hat
$29.95

Classic adjustable baseball cap featuring the embroidered ProChef America Foundation logo. One size fits most.

ProChef Professional Chef Coat item
ProChef Professional Chef Coat
$49.95

Professional-grade white chef coat with embroidered ProChef America Foundation logo. Durable and comfortable for the kitchen.

Manufactured by NewChef Fashion Inc. The only made in America chef coat and supplier to the ACF Culinary Olympics.

Sizes Available: S | M | L | 1X | 2X | 3X | 4X

*Please add an incremental $10 for each additional size above Large in the "Add a Donation" field below. (i.e. 2X = plus $20). Thank you.

Add a donation for ProChef America Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!