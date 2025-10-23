Proclaim 2026

As a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit, Proclaiming Praise ensures that all donations are tax-deductible and directly support our ongoing mission to bring authentic worship experiences to people where they are.





We invite you to be part of Proclaiming Praise: A Night to Fundraise and Praise. Gather with us for a catered dinner, live worship, and a chance to partner financially in activating our mission for 2026!