Proclaim Performing Arts Academy Fall 2026

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One time registration fee per student per year
Performing classes for grades 6-12
Performing classes for grades k-5
Help us set the scene for our performances by participating in hands-on projects and helping behind the scenes of our show!
For students interested in technical projects AND performing. Join us for Musical Theatre class 2 times a week and Technical Theatre once a week on Wednesdays at this discounted rate.
Once a week creative writing class for ages 10+
Commit to Fall AND Spring in one payment and get a discount!
Commit to Fall AND Spring in one payment and get a discount!
Commit to Fall AND Spring in one payment and get a discount!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!