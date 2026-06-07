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Proclaim Performing Arts

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Proclaim Performing Arts Academy Fall 2026

Registration Fee
$85

One time registration fee per student per year

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Middle and High School Musical Theatre
$475

Performing classes for grades 6-12

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Elementary Musical Theatre
$400

Performing classes for grades k-5

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Technical Theatre
$450

Help us set the scene for our performances by participating in hands-on projects and helping behind the scenes of our show!

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Musical Theatre AND Technical Theatre for MS and HS
$650

For students interested in technical projects AND performing. Join us for Musical Theatre class 2 times a week and Technical Theatre once a week on Wednesdays at this discounted rate.

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Storytellers Playwriting Class (Virtual)
$200

Once a week creative writing class for ages 10+

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Full Year Elementary MT
$725

Commit to Fall AND Spring in one payment and get a discount!

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Full Year Middle and High School MT OR Technical Theatre
$850

Commit to Fall AND Spring in one payment and get a discount!

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FULL YEAR Musical Theatre/Technical Theatre for MS/HS
$1,100

Commit to Fall AND Spring in one payment and get a discount!

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