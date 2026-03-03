Proctor Lion Fund

About the memberships
This bundles the suggested donation of $150, the PTA Dues, a Proctor Spirit Wear t-shirt, and a yearbook. ($150 + $11 + $12 + $30 = $203)
This bundles the suggested donation of $150, the PTA Dues, and a Proctor Spirit Wear t-shirt. ($150 + $11 + $12 = $173) Note: This DOES NOT include a yearbook because the PTA gifts yearbooks to all 5th graders.
Valid until July 1
This amount of money goes directly to pay for your PTA dues.
To adequately support the various activities and events that the PTA funds, we suggest a donation of $150 PER CHILD. If that is not possible for your family at this point, we would encourage you to donate what you can.
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