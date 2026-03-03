Offered by

PTA California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

About the memberships

Proctor Lion Fund

GRADES TK-4: Lion Fund + PTA Membership + Tshirt + Yearbook
$200

This bundles the suggested donation of $150, the PTA Dues, a Proctor Spirit Wear t-shirt, and a yearbook. ($150 + $11 + $12 + $30 = $203)

GRADE 5: Lion Fund + PTA Membership + Tshirt
$170

This bundles the suggested donation of $150, the PTA Dues, and a Proctor Spirit Wear t-shirt. ($150 + $11 + $12 = $173) Note: This DOES NOT include a yearbook because the PTA gifts yearbooks to all 5th graders.

PTA Membership
$11

Valid until July 1

This amount of money goes directly to pay for your PTA dues.

Lion Fund
Pay what you can

To adequately support the various activities and events that the PTA funds, we suggest a donation of $150 PER CHILD. If that is not possible for your family at this point, we would encourage you to donate what you can.

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