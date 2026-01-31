Offered by

PTA California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

About this shop

Proctor Spirit Wear

Gray T-shirt item
Gray T-shirt
$12

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. 100% cotton.


*add to select size*

White T-shirt item
White T-shirt
$12

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. 100% cotton.


*add to select size*

Red T-shirt item
Red T-shirt
$12

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. 100% cotton.


*add to select size*

Black T-shirt item
Black T-shirt
$12

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. 100% cotton.


*add to select size*

Blue T-shirt item
Blue T-shirt
$12

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. 100% cotton.


*add to select size*

Blue Hoodie item
Blue Hoodie
$32

Ethical and sustainable sweatshirt. 100% cotton.


*add to select size*

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!