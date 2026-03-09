Prodigious Psi Omega Zeta Chapter Retreat 2026

This is an ALL-INCLUSIVE WEEKEND RETREAT! All food beverages, snacks, Zeta para (15 year celebration tribute item), meeting supplies, activities, gifts, sisterly fun and fellowship, and lodging will be included for the entire weekend (except if you go to restaurants/stores in the area). One of the gifts includes the shirt that we will be wearing for our chapter BBQ in June. There is NOT a virtual portion of the retreat available!



