Prodigious Psi Omega Zeta Chapter Retreat 2026

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About this event
This is an ALL-INCLUSIVE WEEKEND RETREAT! All food beverages, snacks, Zeta para (15 year celebration tribute item), meeting supplies, activities, gifts, sisterly fun and fellowship, and lodging will be included for the entire weekend (except if you go to restaurants/stores in the area). One of the gifts includes the shirt that we will be wearing for our chapter BBQ in June. There is NOT a virtual portion of the retreat available!
This does NOT include the in-person portion of the retreat.
This will be worn at the 2026 Psi Omega Zeta Chapter BBQ on June 27th
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!