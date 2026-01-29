Production Assistant Workshop - Mar 28

Hosted by
About this event
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
Includes workshop and lunch
WILL OPEN WHEN GENERAL ADMISSION IS FULL
DOES NOT GUARANTEE SPOT AT WORKSHOP
Includes sponsor designation, name and/or logo listed on event collateral, GCFC Partners Web Page & eNewsletter, free admission & lunch for all attendees
Includes sponsor designation, name and/or logo listed on event collateral, GCFC Partners Web Page & eNewsletter, free admission & lunch for all attendees
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!