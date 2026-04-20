Profe de Mente y Corazón

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The Afro-Venezuelan Drum Set (Full): Inspired by the thunderous energy of the Barlovento festivities. A design that feels like the heat of the sun and the strength of the wood.
set of:
3 Fulia Drums
1 Maracas set and Sticks
PDF with an explanation of the set
The Afro-Venezuelan Drum Set (Quitiplá): Inspired by the thunderous energy of the Barlovento festivities. A design that feels like the heat of the sun and the strength of the wood.
set of
1 pieces of 5 Quitiplá
1 Maracas set
PDF with an explanation of the set
The Afro-Venezuelan Drum Set (REDONDO): Inspired by the thunderous energy of the Barlovento festivities. A design that feels like the heat of the sun and the strength of the wood.
Set of:
3 Drums
1 Maracas + Sticks
PDF with an explanation of the set
The Afro-Venezuelan Drum Set (Mina Y Curate): Inspired by the thunderous energy of the Barlovento festivities. A design that feels like the heat of the sun and the strength of the wood.
Set of:
Maracas + Sticks
Mina Drum
Curvata Drum
PDF with an explanation of the set
Set of 3 pieces
1 Cajón Peruano/Peruvian Box
1 Cajita Músical + sick/ Musical Peruvian Cajita
1 Quijada de Burro/Donkey jawbone
PDF with an explanation of the set
PDF with an explanation of the instrument
PDF with an explanation of the instrument
PDF with an explanation of the instrument
PDF with an explanation of the instrument
Cacao/Cocoa Pod: Our "Golden Grain." Because culture is also tasted. A design dedicated to the sacred origin of chocolate and the richness of our land.
PDF with an explanation of the Cocao
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