La Casa De La Cultura

Offered by

La Casa De La Cultura

About this shop

Profe de Mente y Corazón

Fulia Drums 4pcs set item
Fulia Drums 4pcs set item
Fulia Drums 4pcs set
$30

The Afro-Venezuelan Drum Set (Full): Inspired by the thunderous energy of the Barlovento festivities. A design that feels like the heat of the sun and the strength of the wood.

set of:

3 Fulia Drums

1 Maracas set and Sticks


PDF with an explanation of the set



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Quitiplá/Bambu Sticks drums item
Quitiplá/Bambu Sticks drums
$15

The Afro-Venezuelan Drum Set (Quitiplá): Inspired by the thunderous energy of the Barlovento festivities. A design that feels like the heat of the sun and the strength of the wood.

set of

1 pieces of 5 Quitiplá

1 Maracas set 


PDF with an explanation of the set


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TAMBOR REDONDO 4 pcs item
TAMBOR REDONDO 4 pcs
$30

The Afro-Venezuelan Drum Set (REDONDO): Inspired by the thunderous energy of the Barlovento festivities. A design that feels like the heat of the sun and the strength of the wood.

Set of:

3 Drums

1 Maracas + Sticks


PDF with an explanation of the set


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TAMBOR MINA 3pcs item
TAMBOR MINA 3pcs
$25

The Afro-Venezuelan Drum Set (Mina Y Curate): Inspired by the thunderous energy of the Barlovento festivities. A design that feels like the heat of the sun and the strength of the wood.

Set of:

Maracas + Sticks

Mina Drum

Curvata Drum 


PDF with an explanation of the set
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Afro Peruvian Set 3pcs item
Afro Peruvian Set 3pcs
$70

Peruvian Legacy

  • The Peruvian Cajón: A tribute to the "box" that conquered the world. Sleek, powerful, and iconic.
  • The Quijada & Cajita: Honoring the resourcefulness of Afro-Peruvian music. These designs celebrate how soul and rhythm can be found in the most unexpected places.

Set of 3 pieces

1 Cajón Peruano/Peruvian Box

1 Cajita Músical + sick/ Musical Peruvian Cajita

1 Quijada de Burro/Donkey jawbone


PDF with an explanation of the set


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Quijada de Burro/Donkey jawbone item
Quijada de Burro/Donkey jawbone
$25

Peruvian Legacy

The Quijada: Honoring the resourcefulness of Afro-Peruvian music. These designs celebrate how soul and rhythm can be found in the most unexpected places.

PDF with an explanation of the instrument
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Musical Peruvian Cajita item
Musical Peruvian Cajita
$25

Peruvian Legacy

Peruvian Cajita: Honoring the resourcefulness of Afro-Peruvian music. These designs celebrate how soul and rhythm can be found in the most unexpected places.

PDF with an explanation of the instrument
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Peruvian Cajón item
Peruvian Cajón
$25

Peruvian Legacy

Peruvian Cajón: A tribute to the "box" that conquered the world. Sleek, powerful, and iconic.

PDF with an explanation of the instrument
0
African Djembe collar item
African Djembe collar
$20

Global & Ancestral Vibrations

The Djembe: A symbol of the African heartbeat that connects us all. Vibrant patterns for the modern world.

PDF with an explanation of the instrument
0
Cacao/Cocoa Pod item
Cacao/Cocoa Pod
$25

Cacao/Cocoa Pod: Our "Golden Grain." Because culture is also tasted. A design dedicated to the sacred origin of chocolate and the richness of our land.


PDF with an explanation of the Cocao



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