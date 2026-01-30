Education Solutions International Inc.

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Education Solutions International Inc.

About this event

PD: Itz'At STEAM Academy SY 2025-2026

Itz'at STEAM Academy Joseph Street

Belize City, Belize

January 29, 2026 and January 30, 2026 (Completed)
$1,300

10 left!

Day 1: January 29, 2026

Critical Thinking Workshop Series 

Phase 2: Skill Development 

Part I: Collaboration, Learning & Assessment  

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Day 2: January 30, 2026

Empowering Educators Series Phase 2: Collaborative Planning 

Part II: Foundational Data Analysis in PLC; Using Data to Drive Instruction in PLC;

&

Supporting At-Risk Learners 

Part II: “Check & Connect with Students” Mentorship Program   

April 16, 2026 and April 17, 2026
$1,300

10 left!

Day 1: April 16, 2026

Critical Thinking Workshop Series 

Phase 3: Culture Transformation 

Part I: Student Agency & Application 

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Day 2: April 17, 2026

Collaborative Planning 

Part III: Data-Informed Assessment Design in PLC;

Assessments Design Evaluation Framework in PLC;

&

Supporting At-Risk Learners 

Part III: Motivation Strategies around Assessments   

June 19, 2026 and June 22, 2026
$1,300

10 left!

Day 1: June 19, 2026

Critical Thinking Workshop Series 

Phase 4: Sustainability 

Part I: School Culture, Evaluation & Future Planning 

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Day 2: June 22, 2026

Empowering Educators Series

Part IV: Year-End Reflection of the Data-Informed Assessment Design Application in PLC;

Part IV: Year-End Reflection of the Data-Informed Assessment Design Application in PLC 

&

In-School Mentorship Program 

Part IV: Evaluation & Modifying Strategies 


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