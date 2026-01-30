PD: Itz'At STEAM Academy SY 2025-2026

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About this event
Belize City, Belize
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Day 1: January 29, 2026
Critical Thinking Workshop Series
Phase 2: Skill Development
Part I: Collaboration, Learning & Assessment
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Day 2: January 30, 2026
Empowering Educators Series Phase 2: Collaborative Planning
Part II: Foundational Data Analysis in PLC; Using Data to Drive Instruction in PLC;
&
Supporting At-Risk Learners
Part II: “Check & Connect with Students” Mentorship Program
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Day 1: April 16, 2026
Critical Thinking Workshop Series
Phase 3: Culture Transformation
Part I: Student Agency & Application
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Day 2: April 17, 2026
Collaborative Planning
Part III: Data-Informed Assessment Design in PLC;
Assessments Design Evaluation Framework in PLC;
&
Supporting At-Risk Learners
Part III: Motivation Strategies around Assessments
10 left!
Day 1: June 19, 2026
Critical Thinking Workshop Series
Phase 4: Sustainability
Part I: School Culture, Evaluation & Future Planning
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Day 2: June 22, 2026
Empowering Educators Series
Part IV: Year-End Reflection of the Data-Informed Assessment Design Application in PLC;
Part IV: Year-End Reflection of the Data-Informed Assessment Design Application in PLC
&
In-School Mentorship Program
Part IV: Evaluation & Modifying Strategies
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