Professional Development Scholarship Fund- FAWC 2025
Professional Development Scholarship Fund
$4,999
Donate to our brand-new Professional Development Scholarship Fund, giving our pros the opportunity to continue their education and grow their careers—both on and off the floor.
Because when we support our dancers, we elevate the entire dance community!
Donate to our brand-new Professional Development Scholarship Fund, giving our pros the opportunity to continue their education and grow their careers—both on and off the floor.
Because when we support our dancers, we elevate the entire dance community!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!