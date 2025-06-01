Professional Firefighters of Berkeley Local 2665
Professional Firefighters of Berkeley’s 6th Annual Where’s the Beef Raffle
Where’s the Beef - Single Ticket
$10
This gives you one chance of winning.
This gives you one chance of winning.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Where’s the Beef - 3 for $20 Bundle
$20
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
This gives you 3 times the chance, for the price of two tickets!
This gives you 3 times the chance, for the price of two tickets!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout