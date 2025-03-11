PROFESSIONAL LEVEL - Pen Parentis Cycle of Support

PROFESSIONAL - Monthly
$15

Renews monthly

WRITER-PARENTS ONLY (best for published professionals, mid-career or established) - JOIN and get ALL of the Intro-Level perks PLUS: + be considered AS A FEATURED READER for our Literary Salons, both in-person and for our YouTube.com/penparentis channel + annual FREE ENTRY TO WRITING FELLOWSHIP for New Parents (one child must be under 10 years old) + eligible to become a Meetups Team Leader + discounts to One Lit Place editing, consulting and coaching services + your kids can be any age, even grandkids!
PROFESSIONAL - Annual Option
$165

Valid for one year

Pay for the year and get one month free! Be CONSIDERED AS A SALONS READER
Add a donation for Pen Parentis Ltd

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!