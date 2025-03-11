PROFESSIONAL LEVEL - Pen Parentis Cycle of Support

WRITER-PARENTS ONLY (best for published professionals, mid-career or established) - JOIN and get ALL of the Intro-Level perks PLUS: + be considered AS A FEATURED READER for our Literary Salons, both in-person and for our YouTube.com/penparentis channel + annual FREE ENTRY TO WRITING FELLOWSHIP for New Parents (one child must be under 10 years old) + eligible to become a Meetups Team Leader + discounts to One Lit Place editing, consulting and coaching services + your kids can be any age, even grandkids!

WRITER-PARENTS ONLY (best for published professionals, mid-career or established) - JOIN and get ALL of the Intro-Level perks PLUS: + be considered AS A FEATURED READER for our Literary Salons, both in-person and for our YouTube.com/penparentis channel + annual FREE ENTRY TO WRITING FELLOWSHIP for New Parents (one child must be under 10 years old) + eligible to become a Meetups Team Leader + discounts to One Lit Place editing, consulting and coaching services + your kids can be any age, even grandkids!

More details...