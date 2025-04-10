Snake River Valley Building Contractors Association
About this raffle
Professional Women in Building - Shed Raffle
Luxury Shed Raffle Ticket - 1 chance
$25
Enter to win a beautifully crafted Luxury Shed, built by the Professional Women in Building Committee and Elevate Academy students.
Your ticket supports the Snake River Valley Building Contractors Association and empowers the next generation of students to pursue the trades.
Good Luck!
Enter to win a beautifully crafted Luxury Shed, built by the Professional Women in Building Committee and Elevate Academy students.
Your ticket supports the Snake River Valley Building Contractors Association and empowers the next generation of students to pursue the trades.
Good Luck!
Luxury Shed Raffle Ticket - 5 chances
$100
5 Tickets to enter to win a beautifully crafted Luxury Shed, built by the Professional Women in Building Committee and Elevate Academy students.
Your ticket supports the Snake River Valley Building Contractors Association and empowers the next generation of students to pursue the trades.
Good Luck!
5 Tickets to enter to win a beautifully crafted Luxury Shed, built by the Professional Women in Building Committee and Elevate Academy students.
Your ticket supports the Snake River Valley Building Contractors Association and empowers the next generation of students to pursue the trades.
Good Luck!
Add a donation for Snake River Valley Building Contractors Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!