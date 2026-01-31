PT Boosters Auction Clearance Shop

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Fit body one month pass $200 value
$55 spray tan certificate and a bottle and mitt
$75 value
$25 GC to Donut Town-
50.00 to Saverinos
4 some at Redlands Country club with Cart
$25 Lapparts ice Cream Gift Card
1 hour family photo session in Redlands
4 passes to Fiesta village to mini golf
$88
4 general admission passes to Sky park
Family yearly membership to San Bernardino County Museum
$65
wine tasting for 12 bottles and a virtual tasting
$50 gift card to Gerrards Market in Redlands
$20 GC to escape brewery in Redlands
6 in studio spray tans valued $390
hoodie, hat & water bottle and a &149 AC service
$100 Gift Card to Greensleeves steakhouse in Redlands
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!