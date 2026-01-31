Offered by

Profusion Talent Dance Company

About this shop

PT Boosters Auction Clearance Shop

Fit Body month pass
$60

Fit body one month pass $200 value

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Better Bronzed Spray gift card
$25

$55 spray tan certificate and a bottle and mitt

$75 value

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Donut Town GC
$15

$25 GC to Donut Town-

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Saverino's GC
$40

50.00 to Saverinos

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Redlands Golfing
$200

4 some at Redlands Country club with Cart


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Lapparts Ice Cream
$15

$25 Lapparts ice Cream Gift Card

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Family Photo Sesson
$150

1 hour family photo session in Redlands


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Fiesta Village Mini Golf
$40

4 passes to Fiesta village to mini golf

$88

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Sky Park Santas Village
$60

4 general admission passes to Sky park

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San Bernardino Museum Membership
$30

Family yearly membership to San Bernardino County Museum

$65

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wine tasting experience
$50

wine tasting for 12 bottles and a virtual tasting

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$50 Gerrards GC
$35

$50 gift card to Gerrards Market in Redlands

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Escape brewery GC
$10

$20 GC to escape brewery in Redlands

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Get Bronzy Spray Tan sessions
$150

6 in studio spray tans valued $390

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Jays heating and Air
$65

hoodie, hat & water bottle and a &149 AC service

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Greensleeves GC
$60

$100 Gift Card to Greensleeves steakhouse in Redlands

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!