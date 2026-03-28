Program Ad Book Store 2026

Offered by
About this shop
Full-page ad for your business. Size: 8.5 x 11. You must send a digital ad to [email protected]. Deadline for ordering and providing ad: May 18, 2026
Half-page ad for your business. Size: 8.5 x 5.25. You must send a digital ad to [email protected]. Deadline for ordering and providing ad: May 18, 2026.
1/4 page ad, Size: 4 x 5.25. You must send a digital ad to [email protected]. Deadline for ordering and providing ad: May 18, 2026.
Your business card posted in the ad book. Send a digital rendering or photo of it to [email protected]. Deadline for ordering and providing ad: May 18, 2026.
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