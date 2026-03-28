Daedream Theater Arts Company

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Daedream Theater Arts Company

About this shop

Program Ad Book Store 2026

Full Page Ad
$150

Full-page ad for your business. Size: 8.5 x 11. You must send a digital ad to [email protected]. Deadline for ordering and providing ad: May 18, 2026

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Half Page Ad
$100

Half-page ad for your business. Size: 8.5 x 5.25. You must send a digital ad to [email protected]. Deadline for ordering and providing ad: May 18, 2026.

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Quarter Page Ad
$75

1/4 page ad, Size: 4 x 5.25. You must send a digital ad to [email protected]. Deadline for ordering and providing ad: May 18, 2026.

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Business Card
$25

Your business card posted in the ad book. Send a digital rendering or photo of it to [email protected]. Deadline for ordering and providing ad: May 18, 2026.

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