Program AD Sales: Coronation XX and 2026 Jose Honors

CORONATION PROGRAM - Full Page (8"W × 10½”H)
$150

All artwork must be submitted in JPEG, TIF, PDF (with fonts embedded) at 300 DPI resolution. Email Ads/ Artwork to [email protected] (Court Program Ad in the subject line). Payment due before Ad will appear in the program.

CORONATION PROGRAM - Half Page (8"W × 5½”H)
$75

All artwork must be submitted in JPEG, TIF, PDF (with fonts embedded) at 300 DPI resolution. Email Ads/ Artwork to [email protected] (Court Program Ad in the subject line). Payment due before Ad will appear in the program.

CORONATION PROGRAM - Inside Front (8"W × 10½”H)
$200

All artwork must be submitted in JPEG, TIF, PDF (with fonts embedded) at 300 DPI resolution. Email Ads/ Artwork to [email protected] (Court Program Ad in the subject line). Payment due before Ad will appear in the program.

CORONATION PROGRAM - Inside Back (8W × 10½"H)
$200

All artwork must be submitted in JPEG, TIF, PDF (with fonts embedded) at 300 DPI resolution. Email Ads/ Artwork to [email protected] (Court Program Ad in the subject line). Payment due before Ad will appear in the program.

CORONATION PROGRAM - Back Cover (8"W × 10½”H)
$300

All artwork must be submitted in JPEG, TIF, PDF (with fonts embedded) at 300 DPI resolution. Email Ads/ Artwork to [email protected] (Court Program Ad in the subject line). Payment due before Ad will appear in the program.

JOSE HONORS PROGRAM - Full Page(8"W × 10½”H)
$150

All artwork must be submitted in JPEG, TIF, PDF (with fonts embedded) at 300 DPI resolution. Email Ads/ Artwork to [email protected] (Jose Honors Program Ad in the subject line). Payment due before Ad will appear in the program.

JOSE HONORS PROGRAM - Half Page (8"W × 5½”H)
$75

All artwork must be submitted in JPEG, TIF, PDF (with fonts embedded) at 300 DPI resolution. Email Ads/ Artwork to [email protected] (Jose Honors Program Ad in the subject line). Payment due before Ad will appear in the program.

JOSE HONORS PROGRAM - Inside Front (8"W × 10½”H)
$200

All artwork must be submitted in JPEG, TIF, PDF (with fonts embedded) at 300 DPI resolution. Email Ads/ Artwork to [email protected] (Jose Honors Program Ad in the subject line). Payment due before Ad will appear in the program.

JOSE HONORS PROGRAM - Inside Back (8W × 10½"H)
$200

All artwork must be submitted in JPEG, TIF, PDF (with fonts embedded) at 300 DPI resolution. Email Ads/ Artwork to [email protected] (Jose Honors Program Ad in the subject line). Payment due before Ad will appear in the program.

JOSE HONORS PROGRAM - Back Cover (8W × 10½"H)
$300

All artwork must be submitted in JPEG, TIF, PDF (with fonts embedded) at 300 DPI resolution. Email Ads/ Artwork to [email protected] (Jose Honors Program Ad in the subject line). Payment due before Ad will appear in the program.

