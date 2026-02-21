Christian Youth Theater Tucson

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Christian Youth Theater Tucson

About this event

CYT Program Ads - Little Mermaid (Spring 2026)

1200 W Speedway Blvd

Tucson, AZ 85745, USA

Outside Back Cover Full Color Ad (5"x8")
$220

Advertise your business with a full page color ad that will be seen on the outside of the back cover of our show program.

Inside Back Cover Full Color Ad (5"x8")
$195

Advertise your business with a full page color ad that will be seen inside the back cover of our show program.

Inside Front Cover Full Color Ad (5"x8")
$195

Advertise your business with a full page color ad that will be seen inside the front cover of our show program.

Full Page Ad (5"x8") - Black & White
$170

Advertise your business with a full page black and white ad that will be seen on a page inside our show program.

Half Page Director's Page Ad (5"x4") - Black & White
$105

Advertise your business with a half page black and white ad that will be seen on the director's page inside our show program.

Half Page Ad (5"x4") - Black & White
$95

Advertise your business with a half page black and white ad that will be seen inside our show program.

Quarter Page HORIZONTAL Ad (5" x 2") - Black & White
$50

Advertise your business with a quarter page HORIZONTAL business card sized black and white ad that will be seen inside our show program.

Quarter Page VERTICAL Ad (4" x 2.5") - Black & White
$50

Advertise your business with a quarter page VERTICAL business card sized black and white ad that will be seen inside our show program.

Cast Member Shout Out
$50

Celebrate your favorite cast member, by purchasing a cast member shout out to be included inside the show program. This can include a photo of your shining star!

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