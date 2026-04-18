Program Ads

About this event
1/2 page Ad (3.5" height x 4.25" width) for Play Program book given to audience members at the show. Either PDF or JPG files are best. Email file to [email protected]. Includes two complimentary tickets, just provide names and which performance to same email. Tickets will be "will call" at the ticket desk.
1/4 page Ad (1.75" height x 2.25" width) for Play Program book given to audience members at the show. Either PDF or JPG files are best. Email file to [email protected]. Includes one complimentary ticket, just provide name and which performance to same email. Tickets will be "will call" at the ticket desk.
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