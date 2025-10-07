Program Ads and Sponsorships 2025-26

🎨 Full Page Color Ad (4.5" x 7") item
🎨 Full Page Color Ad (4.5" x 7")
$220

Go big with a full-page ad! Showcase your business in full color while supporting Sing Out Detroit’s mission to celebrate diversity, build community, and inspire change through music. Maximum impact, maximum heart!

🎨 Full Page Color Ad (4.5" x 7") 2 Seasons item
🎨 Full Page Color Ad (4.5" x 7") 2 Seasons
$435

Double the exposure! Keep your brand front and center across two concert seasons while doubling your support for our mission with a discount.

🎶 Half Page Color Ad (4.5" x 3.5") item
🎶 Half Page Color Ad (4.5" x 3.5")
$125

Spotlight your business with a half-page color ad! Perfect for sharing your support and helping Sing Out Detroit bring joy, harmony, and inclusion to Metro Detroit.

🎶 Half Page Color Ad (4.5" x 3.5") 2 Seasons item
🎶 Half Page Color Ad (4.5" x 3.5") 2 Seasons
$245

Twice the presence! Feature your half-page ad in two seasons’ programs and show ongoing support for our chorus and community.

🌈 Quarter Page Color Ad (2.25" x 3.5") item
🌈 Quarter Page Color Ad (2.25" x 3.5")
$65

Small space, big impact! A quarter-page color ad shows your support for Sing Out Detroit’s mission while keeping your brand visible to our concert audience.

🌈 Quarter Page Color Ad (2.25" x 3.5") 2 Seasons item
🌈 Quarter Page Color Ad (2.25" x 3.5") 2 Seasons
$125

Keep the love going! Your quarter-page ad will appear in two seasons’ programs, helping us spread music, joy, and inclusion all year long.

Green Room Sponsor
$500

Support the voices behind the voices! As a Green Room Sponsor, you help provide comfort, refreshments, and essentials for our performers backstage. Your support ensures our singers are energized, prepared, and ready to shine.


Perks

  • Logo/signage displayed in the green room
  • Recognition in the concert program and on our website
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the concert
  • Opportunity to share promotional materials at the show
Program Sponsor
$1,000

Be the reason our audience knows who’s who and what’s what! The concert program is a keepsake for attendees—your sponsorship helps us produce a high-quality, informative guide to the show and our mission.


Perks

  • Featured logo and thank-you message in the concert program
  • Recognition on Sing Out Detroit’s website and social media
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the show
  • Opportunity to share promotional materials at the show
  • Two complimentary concert tickets
Venue Sponsor
$5,000

Help us set the stage—literally! As our Venue Sponsor, your support ensures Sing Out Detroit has a welcoming, well-equipped space to perform and share the joy of music with our community. Your generosity keeps the lights on, the sound crisp, and the magic alive.


Advantages:

  • Prominent logo placement on event signage and in the program
  • Recognition in all promotional materials (website, social media, and emails)
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the concert
  • Opportunity to display a banner or promotional materials at the venue
  • Four complimentary concert tickets
Friend of Sing Out Detroit
$25

By donating $25 or more, you play a crucial role in supporting our chorus and its activities. As a token of our gratitude, your name will be featured in our current program, acknowledging your generous contribution.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing