Program Ads 2025-26

About this event
Go big with a full-page ad! Showcase your business in full color while supporting Sing Out Detroit’s mission to celebrate diversity, build community, and inspire change through music. Maximum impact, maximum heart!
Double the exposure! Keep your brand front and center across two concert seasons while doubling your support for our mission with a discount.
Spotlight your business with a half-page color ad! Perfect for sharing your support and helping Sing Out Detroit bring joy, harmony, and inclusion to Metro Detroit.
Twice the presence! Feature your half-page ad in two seasons’ programs and show ongoing support for our chorus and community.
Small space, big impact! A quarter-page color ad shows your support for Sing Out Detroit’s mission while keeping your brand visible to our concert audience.
Keep the love going! Your quarter-page ad will appear in two seasons’ programs, helping us spread music, joy, and inclusion all year long.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!