Sing Out Detroit

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Sing Out Detroit

About this event

Program Ads 2025-26

🎨 Full Page Color Ad (4.5" x 7")
$220

Go big with a full-page ad! Showcase your business in full color while supporting Sing Out Detroit’s mission to celebrate diversity, build community, and inspire change through music. Maximum impact, maximum heart!

🎨 Full Page Color Ad (4.5" x 7") 2 Seasons
$435

Double the exposure! Keep your brand front and center across two concert seasons while doubling your support for our mission with a discount.

🎶 Half Page Color Ad (4.5" x 3.5")
$125

Spotlight your business with a half-page color ad! Perfect for sharing your support and helping Sing Out Detroit bring joy, harmony, and inclusion to Metro Detroit.

🎶 Half Page Color Ad (4.5" x 3.5") 2 Seasons
$245

Twice the presence! Feature your half-page ad in two seasons’ programs and show ongoing support for our chorus and community.

🌈 Quarter Page Color Ad (2.25" x 3.5")
$65

Small space, big impact! A quarter-page color ad shows your support for Sing Out Detroit’s mission while keeping your brand visible to our concert audience.

🌈 Quarter Page Color Ad (2.25" x 3.5") 2 Seasons
$125

Keep the love going! Your quarter-page ad will appear in two seasons’ programs, helping us spread music, joy, and inclusion all year long.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!