Program Business Sponsorship

St. Paul's Syracuse

220 East Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Business Card (3.5”w x 2”h)
$30
One-Third Page (5”w x 2.5”h)
$45
Half Page (5”w x 4”h)
$70
Two-Thirds Page (5"w x 5"h)
$90
Full Page (5”w x 8”h)
$125
Inside Back Full Page (5"w x 8"h)
$150
One available (first come, first served)
Centerfold Full Page
$200
Two available (first come, first served)

