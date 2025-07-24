Program Fee

We now request a $10 fee to participate, and I’d like to explain why: Commitment: The small fee ensures that participants have “skin in the game,” which helps foster a greater commitment to the process and the resources we provide. Quality Over Quantity: It allows us to focus on individuals who are genuinely interested in utilizing our services, rather than those seeking free resumes without fully engaging with the program. Sustainability: This fee helps us cover the costs of materials, supplies, and the valuable time spent creating personalized, high-quality resumes tailored to each individual's career goals. We do offer a few scholarships each month to help cover this cost, but please note that all scholarships for the month of July have already been utilized. This is not a personal decision but rather a new requirement for all applicants in our program moving forward. We believe this will help ensure that we can continue providing the best possible service and support to everyone who participates. Thank you for your understanding, and please let us know if you have any questions. We're excited to help you on your career journey!