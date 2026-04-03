Program Sponsorship

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About this event
An international convening advancing dialogue and action centering Black children’s educational experiences.
Scholar–practitioner collaboration advancing research focused on Black children and communities.
Leadership development for educators committed to cultivating equitable and responsive learning environments.
Conversations with national scholars and thought leaders exploring new possibilities for education and community transformation.
Student learning experiences focused on financial literacy, leadership development, and economic empowerment.
Leading Change, a fully online certificate program designed to help educators lead in culturally relevant, equity-centered ways.
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