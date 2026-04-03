Sankofa Scholarship Collective

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Sankofa Scholarship Collective

About this event

Program Sponsorship

CBCE International (Virtual) Conference item
CBCE International (Virtual) Conference
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An international convening advancing dialogue and action centering Black children’s educational experiences.

Sankofa Research Intensive (SRI) item
Sankofa Research Intensive (SRI)
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Scholar–practitioner collaboration advancing research focused on Black children and communities.

Leading Well item
Leading Well
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Leadership development for educators committed to cultivating equitable and responsive learning environments.

Sankofa Speaker Series item
Sankofa Speaker Series
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Conversations with national scholars and thought leaders exploring new possibilities for education and community transformation.

Financial Freedom and Leadership Lab item
Financial Freedom and Leadership Lab
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Student learning experiences focused on financial literacy, leadership development, and economic empowerment.

Leading Change item
Leading Change
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Leading Change, a fully online certificate program designed to help educators lead in culturally relevant, equity-centered ways.

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