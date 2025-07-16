Project 48 Boulder 2026 January Cohort

Hosted by

Zaytoun (Olive)
Free

Ask yourself:
Do I struggle to meet basic needs like food or rent?
Do I have little or no income or savings?
Would any payment cause stress or hardship?

If yes to any of these, choose this level. You can donate what you can using the additional donation below, or you can donate in the future, when you're able. You are 100% welcome and your time and energy are so valuable! <3

Za’atar (Wild Thyme)
$180

Ask yourself:
Can I cover basic needs, but have limited financial flexibility?
Do I have debt or family I support?
Can I give this without risking my stability?

Laymoun (Lemon)
$250

Ask yourself:
Do I have stable housing and income?
Can I afford occasional extras?
Would this amount require some adjustment, but not hardship?

Karam (Grapevine)
$400

Ask yourself:
Do I live comfortably most of the time?
Do I have savings or family support?
Would this feel generous but manageable?

Qalqas (Cyclamen)
$650

Ask yourself:
Can I pay the full cost without strain?
Do I want to contribute so others don’t have to?

Qamh (Wheat)
$800

Ask yourself:
Do I have a strong financial foundation?
Can I help cover someone else’s participation too?

Sabr (Cactus)
$1,000

Ask yourself:
Do I have investments, savings, or family wealth?
Can I give this as a meaningful act of solidarity?

Khashkhash (Poppy)
$1,800

Ask yourself:
Can I comfortably give this to support many others?
Do I want to help Project 48 grow and last?

