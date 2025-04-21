Hosted by

Project Blackbird Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Project Blackbird Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

TBC

Limited Zero Gravity Experience item
Limited Zero Gravity Experience
$10,000

Starting bid

two tickets to join one of the comsumer flights https://www.gozerog.com/flight-schedule. but purchaser will be responsible to travel to the city themselves Unbelievable Zero Gravity experience! Experience space while staying on Earth. You can only get that here!
Exclusive Chef’s Dinner Experience item
Exclusive Chef’s Dinner Experience
$1,000

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable in-home dining experience prepared by acclaimed chef Nicholas Joseph Martino. This private dinner for two includes a bespoke, multi-course menu crafted and cooked in the comfort of your home. Chef Martino brings fine-dining excellence and personalized service straight to your table. This exclusive experience is being donated in support of Project Blackbird, a nonprofit dedicated to mental health advocacy and community wellness. 100% of the proceeds benefit Project Blackbird.
Staycation Package item
Staycation Package item
Staycation Package item
Staycation Package
$650

Starting bid

Union Market Dream Staycation for two, with 2 nights in the Hotel Nell Deluxe Suite with kitchenette, Breakfast and lunch at Bolgiano’s Pantry, Drinks and dinners at TreeHouse Roof Top. Explore Union Market from your new home away from home, Hotel Nell. Plus a gift basket and a race session at F1 Arcade across the alley!
Commissioned 11x14" Imperial Portrait with full artistry item
Commissioned 11x14" Imperial Portrait with full artistry item
Commissioned 11x14" Imperial Portrait with full artistry item
Commissioned 11x14" Imperial Portrait with full artistry
$600

Starting bid

College Admissions Consulting (60 minutes) item
College Admissions Consulting (60 minutes)
$90

Starting bid

SAT or ACT Prep Session (60 minutes) item
SAT or ACT Prep Session (60 minutes)
$50

Starting bid

Taylor Swift LP item
Taylor Swift LP item
Taylor Swift LP
$195

Starting bid

Candle Making Class item
Candle Making Class
$75

Starting bid

District Candle
Floral Workshop for 2 item
Floral Workshop for 2 item
Floral Workshop for 2
$150

Starting bid

Two seats at Flor De Soul flower arranging workshop at La Cosecha Union Market ($230)
20-person cooking class - top chef style item
20-person cooking class - top chef style
$1,000

Starting bid

Skillette cooking class for 20 - top chef style ($2,500)
Private Wine Class and Tastings for 20 item
Private Wine Class and Tastings for 20
$200

Starting bid

Auction item’s verbiage: Private Wine Class for 20* Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600**
Custom Handmade Necklace item
Custom Handmade Necklace
$35

Starting bid

Two Custom Handmade necklaces by Definition Studios D.C. (Valued $75 each)
Gold Starfish Project North Star Necklace item
Gold Starfish Project North Star Necklace
$35

Starting bid

Gold starfish project north star necklace (valued $75)
Floral Gift Card item
Floral Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Coach Huggie Earrings item
Coach Huggie Earrings item
Coach Huggie Earrings
$56

Starting bid

Kate Spade Glitter Studs item
Kate Spade Glitter Studs
$26

Starting bid

Kate Spade - Crossbody Duet (2 purses) item
Kate Spade - Crossbody Duet (2 purses)
$150

Starting bid

Kate Spade - Crossbody item
Kate Spade - Crossbody item
Kate Spade - Crossbody
$115

Starting bid

Ali vs. Frazier Autographed Memorabilia item
Ali vs. Frazier Autographed Memorabilia
$250

Starting bid

Custom Arnold Palmer Signed Collage item
Custom Arnold Palmer Signed Collage
$495

Starting bid

Custom Lamar Jackson Signed Framed Jersey item
Custom Lamar Jackson Signed Framed Jersey
$1,550

Starting bid

Framed Memorabilia and Golf Balls item
Framed Memorabilia and Golf Balls
$295

Starting bid

Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods
Framed Michael Jordan Memorabilia item
Framed Michael Jordan Memorabilia
$195

Starting bid

With a piece of game used court
Jack Nicholson signed picture item
Jack Nicholson signed picture
$160

Starting bid

Jayden Daniels Autographed Picture item
Jayden Daniels Autographed Picture
$175

Starting bid

Johnny Cash & Elvis Presley Signed Picture item
Johnny Cash & Elvis Presley Signed Picture
$160

Starting bid

Kobe Bryant "Mamba Forever" item
Kobe Bryant "Mamba Forever"
$175

Starting bid

Muhammad Ali's signed picture of him with The Beatles item
Muhammad Ali's signed picture of him with The Beatles
$160

Starting bid

Secretariat Framed Memorabilia item
Secretariat Framed Memorabilia
$350

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Capitals Game item
4 Tickets to Capitals Game
$250

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Wizards Game item
4 Tickets to Wizards Game
$150

Starting bid

1-month unlimited Zoom Fitness Classes item
1-month unlimited Zoom Fitness Classes
$25

Starting bid

Alix Cross Painting item
Alix Cross Painting item
Alix Cross Painting
$500

Starting bid

Broken Can Still Have Beauty painted by Alix Cross https://www.alix-cross-art.com/
Marino autographed hockey stick item
Marino autographed hockey stick item
Marino autographed hockey stick
$175

Starting bid

Autographed hockey stick by John Marino includes certificate of authentication
Acrylic Painting - Melissa Mather item
Acrylic Painting - Melissa Mather
$150

Starting bid

Acrylic Painting - Melissa Mather item
Acrylic Painting - Melissa Mather
$150

Starting bid

Big Ben
Cave tasting and tour for 6 item
Cave tasting and tour for 6 item
Cave tasting and tour for 6 item
Cave tasting and tour for 6
$150

Starting bid

Slate Theory Wine cave tasting and tour for 6 ($300)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!