Project Blackbird Inc's Silent Auction

two tickets to join one of the comsumer flights https://www.gozerog.com/flight-schedule. but purchaser will be responsible to travel to the city themselves
Unbelievable Zero Gravity experience! Experience space while staying on Earth. You can only get that here!
Exclusive Chef’s Dinner Experience
Enjoy an unforgettable in-home dining experience prepared by acclaimed chef Nicholas Joseph Martino. This private dinner for two includes a bespoke, multi-course menu crafted and cooked in the comfort of your home. Chef Martino brings fine-dining excellence and personalized service straight to your table.
Staycation Package
Union Market Dream Staycation for two, with 2 nights in the Hotel Nell Deluxe Suite with kitchenette, Breakfast and lunch at Bolgiano’s Pantry, Drinks and dinners at TreeHouse Roof Top. Explore Union Market from your new home away from home, Hotel Nell.
Plus a gift basket and a race session at F1 Arcade across the alley!
Commissioned 11x14" Imperial Portrait with full artistry
College Admissions Consulting (60 minutes)
SAT or ACT Prep Session (60 minutes)
Taylor Swift LP
Candle Making Class
District Candle
Floral Workshop for 2
Two seats at Flor De Soul flower arranging workshop at La Cosecha Union Market ($230)
20-person cooking class - top chef style
Skillette cooking class for 20 - top chef style ($2,500)
Private Wine Class and Tastings for 20
Auction item’s verbiage: Private Wine Class for 20*
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600**
Custom Handmade Necklace
Two Custom Handmade necklaces by Definition Studios D.C. (Valued $75 each)
Gold Starfish Project North Star Necklace
Gold starfish project north star necklace (valued $75)
Floral Gift Card
Coach Huggie Earrings
Kate Spade Glitter Studs
Kate Spade - Crossbody Duet (2 purses)
Kate Spade - Crossbody
Ali vs. Frazier Autographed Memorabilia
Custom Arnold Palmer Signed Collage
Custom Lamar Jackson Signed Framed Jersey
Framed Memorabilia and Golf Balls
Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods
Framed Michael Jordan Memorabilia
With a piece of game used court
Jack Nicholson signed picture
Jayden Daniels Autographed Picture
Johnny Cash & Elvis Presley Signed Picture
Kobe Bryant "Mamba Forever"
Muhammad Ali's signed picture of him with The Beatles
Secretariat Framed Memorabilia
4 Tickets to Capitals Game
4 Tickets to Wizards Game
1-month unlimited Zoom Fitness Classes
Alix Cross Painting
Broken Can Still Have Beauty painted by Alix Cross
https://www.alix-cross-art.com/
Marino autographed hockey stick
Autographed hockey stick by John Marino includes certificate of authentication
Acrylic Painting - Melissa Mather
Acrylic Painting - Melissa Mather
Big Ben
Cave tasting and tour for 6
Slate Theory Wine cave tasting and tour for 6 ($300)
