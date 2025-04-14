Project Day & Community Potluck Night - April 18th

The event is free to attend with donations graciously accepted to continue developing programs and initiatives at the Tree of Life Farm. Suggested Donations: $10, $20+ you will receive a free tincture. Address will be emailed to participants in the order confirmation.

The event is free to attend with donations graciously accepted to continue developing programs and initiatives at the Tree of Life Farm. Suggested Donations: $10, $20+ you will receive a free tincture. Address will be emailed to participants in the order confirmation.

seeMoreDetailsMobile