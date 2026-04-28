Project EMPATH Private Leadership Luncheon

Join Project EMPATH for an exclusive, invite-only donor luncheon where we share our vision, our impact, and the path forward. This experience offers a closer look at how we are redefining care by integrating housing, healthcare, and wraparound support for those who need it most.

You will hear real stories, gain insight into the gaps within our current systems, and see how stable housing creates measurable, long-term change.

We are seeking aligned partners and supporters who are ready to invest in a model that prioritizes dignity, stability, and lasting impact.

Housing is Healthcare. Dignity is Non-Negotiable.