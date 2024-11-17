Project Gallantly Forward's Christmas Auction

Project Gallantly Forward

McCallie Summer Camp - Day or First Camps
$215

Starting bid

Value: $495. Good for one session of "McCallie Day Camp" (rising 2nd-6th grade boys) or "McCallie First Camp" (5 and 6 year old boys) during summer 2025. Space must be available in the session to redeem. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
Birthday Party for 20 Skaters
$195

Starting bid

Value: $400. Includes: Admission and skate rental for 20 guests, one slice of pizza and drink w/refills per guest, private party room for 45 min, paper products (plates, napkins, forks, cups), a party host for party set up, clean up, cake serving, two adult skating tickets for the party parents to skate. https://www.hamiltonskate.com/
1 hr Photo Session - Life with a View Studio
$160

Starting bid

Value: $349. 1 hour photo session, online gallery, and 10 retouched digital images. This item can be sent electronically and doesn't require in-person pick up. https://lifewithaviewphoto.com/
Three (3) Acupuncture Sessions
$125

Starting bid

Value: $295. https://www.chattanoogawellnesstree.com/
3 Month Unlimited Membership at Fit4Mom
$100

Starting bid

Value: $267. Valid from Jan 2025-Mar 2025 for virtual or in-person classes (except Run Club +) at any FIT4MOM Chattanooga location. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up. https://chattanooga.fit4mom.com/
Sportman's Warehouse Gift Basket
$125

Starting bid

Value: $259.98. Buck Knife 110 Folding Hunter 3.75in folding knife ($64.99), Vortex Diamondback HD Compact Binoculars - 8x28 ($159.99), and $35 Sportsman's Warehouse Gift Card.
Color Street Gift Basket
$85

Starting bid

Value: $207. 10 nail polish strip packets, lip liner, lip primer, tri-flex mascara, lipstick, and cuticle oil. Donated by Bon Bon Manis/Bonnie Jones Independent Stylist.
Chattanooga Football Club Gift Pack - 4 Tickets and Scarf
$70

Starting bid

Value: $150. Be a true Chattahooligan with this CFC prize pack! Tickets good for the 2025 CFC regular season. https://www.mlsnextpro.com/chattanoogafc/
Eyeglass World Voucher
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150. Eyeglass World at 5591 Highway 153 Ste 136 Hixson, TN 37343. Voucher can be applied toward eyeglasses, contact lenses or accessories purchase. Expires 6/30/25. https://www.eyeglassworld.com/
Back Nine Chattanooga Gift Package
$60

Starting bid

Value: $149+. One month par membership and Back Nine swag. Indoor golf. https://thebackninegolf.com/chattanoogatn/
Poinsettia Painting by Bonnie Jones
$60

Starting bid

Value: $135. 12in square painting by local artist, Bonnie Jones.
30 Min Photo Session - JW Photography
$55

Starting bid

Value: $125. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up. https://www.jwphotography.live/
Pin Up Salon Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value: $120. Hair Cut/Condition Treatment with Cari Cloar of Pin Up Salon, Moroccan oil, etc. https://www.facebook.com/pinupsalonsoddy/
Topgolf Chattanooga Game Play
$45

Starting bid

Value: $100. 2 certificates good for $50 off game play. Certificates cannot be combined. Not valid for use on parties, events, or pre-paid online bookings. One certificate can be used per group/bay. Redeemable at any US Topgolf location, but donated by Topgolf Chattanooga. Expires 3/31/25. https://topgolf.com/us/chattanooga/
CCS Summer Camp $100 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100. Can be used for CCS Sports Camps in 2025. PreK to 8th Grade. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up. www.ccsk12.com/summer
Island Pigeon Forge: Two Unlimited Rides Passes
$35

Starting bid

Value: $80. Two Complimentary Unlimited Rides Passes plus Ropes Course & Quick Jump. Item can sent via email to winner. These two complimentary 48-hour unlimited rides passes allow you to experience our outdoor attractions as many times as you'd like for two full days of family-fun at The Island! Includes The Great Smoky Mountain Observation Wheel and these attractions: The Flying Horse Carousel, Happy Swing, Lil Ribbits, Funny Cars, Island Farmin', Clockwork, High Score, Tree Fall Drop Tower, Dance Party 360, Twist N Shout, Thunderdome, Spinning Parrots Coaster, Reverse Time, Sky Tykes, Plus One Visit to the Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump. https://islandinpigeonforge.com/
Knoxville Ice Bears Hockey! 4 Silver Level Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Value: $80. 4 Silver Level Tickets to any game during the 2024/2025 season. https://knoxvilleicebears.com/
Tennessee Aquarium - 2 Adult Passes
$35

Starting bid

Value: $79.90. 2 Adult Passes to the Tennessee Aquarium. Valid for a single day visit. Expires 9/11/25.
Buddys Shoe Repair Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Value: $75. Good for one pair cowboy or work boot sole repair. Article: https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2021/mar/20/buddys-shoe-repair-scallifamily-cobbles-toget/
Family 4 Pack Train Ride
$30

Starting bid

Value: $75. Family 4-pack of tickets for the Tennessee Valley Railroad. Good for 2 adults and 2 children on any regularly scheduled 65-min "Missionary Ridge Local" train ride. www.tvrail.com
Sweet and Savory Classroom - $65 Off!
$25

Starting bid

Value: $65. Engaging cooking classes for adults, kids, date night and team building! Expires 12/31/25 and cannot be combined with other offers. www.sweetandsavoryclassroom.com
Chattanooga Zoo Passes (4)
$20

Starting bid

Value: $59.80. 4 Passes to the Chattanooga Zoo. https://www.chattzoo.org/
Charcuterie Board
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50. Good for one medium charcuterie box from Only Imagine Creations. Expires 7/12/25. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up. https://www.facebook.com/onlyimaginecreations
Two (2) 1-Hour Axe Throwing Sessions
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50. This item may be sent via email to the winner. Valid through 6/13/25. https://craftaxethrowing.com/
Nail Spa Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Value $50. Located at 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. Expires 11/22/25. 2024 Best of the Best. https://www.zennailspa.com/
Colony 13 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50. Gifts and Fashion Retailer located in Northgate Mall. Carry great fashions, jewelry, and accessories from Pandora, Simply Southern, Hobo Bags, Life is Good, Scout, World's Softest Socks. Recognized as Best of the Best multiple times. https://www.colony13.com/
$50 off Hair Service from Alluring Looks
$20

Starting bid

Value: $50. Redeemable for hair service with Amy Mosier. Located at 6204 Hixson Pike Suite 112, Hixson, TN, United States, Tennessee. https://alluringlooks-byhaley.com/
$50 Public House Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50. Can be used at Public House Chattanooga, Il Primo, or The Social.
Two (2) Cuts at Soddy Daisy Celebrity Hair and Beard Lounge
$20

Starting bid

Value: $48. Good for 2 men's "Celebrity" Cuts with Candace Lawrence. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
Facial from Clean Your Dirty Face
$15

Starting bid

Value: $35. Steam, deep clean, exfoliate, mask, tone, moisturize, and 5-point acupressure face massage. https://www.cleanyourdirtyface.com/tennessee
Buff City Soap Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Value $30. Redeemable in-store only. https://buffcitysoap.com/
8" Cake
$15

Starting bid

Value: $30. Expires 12/31/26. Valid at Chattanooga location at 2321 Lifestyle Way Ste 104. https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/
Custom T-shirt
$10

Starting bid

Value: $30. Redeemable for custom t-shirt order. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560830692677
1 Dozen Assorted Bundtinis
$15

Starting bid

Value: $28. Expires 12/31/26. Valid at Chattanooga location at 2321 Lifestyle Way Ste 104. https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/

