Project Gallantly Forward's Christmas Auction

Value: $495.
Good for one session of "McCallie Day Camp" (rising 2nd-6th grade boys) or "McCallie First Camp" (5 and 6 year old boys) during summer 2025. Space must be available in the session to redeem.
This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
Value: $495.
Good for one session of "McCallie Day Camp" (rising 2nd-6th grade boys) or "McCallie First Camp" (5 and 6 year old boys) during summer 2025. Space must be available in the session to redeem.
This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
Birthday Party for 20 Skaters
$195
Starting bid
Value: $400.
Includes: Admission and skate rental for 20 guests, one slice of pizza and drink w/refills per guest, private party room for 45 min, paper products (plates, napkins, forks, cups), a party host for party set up, clean up, cake serving, two adult skating tickets for the party parents to skate.
https://www.hamiltonskate.com/
Value: $400.
Includes: Admission and skate rental for 20 guests, one slice of pizza and drink w/refills per guest, private party room for 45 min, paper products (plates, napkins, forks, cups), a party host for party set up, clean up, cake serving, two adult skating tickets for the party parents to skate.
https://www.hamiltonskate.com/
1 hr Photo Session - Life with a View Studio
$160
Starting bid
Value: $349.
1 hour photo session, online gallery, and 10 retouched digital images. This item can be sent electronically and doesn't require in-person pick up.
https://lifewithaviewphoto.com/
Value: $349.
1 hour photo session, online gallery, and 10 retouched digital images. This item can be sent electronically and doesn't require in-person pick up.
https://lifewithaviewphoto.com/
Value: $267.
Valid from Jan 2025-Mar 2025 for virtual or in-person classes (except Run Club +) at any FIT4MOM Chattanooga location. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
https://chattanooga.fit4mom.com/
Value: $267.
Valid from Jan 2025-Mar 2025 for virtual or in-person classes (except Run Club +) at any FIT4MOM Chattanooga location. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
https://chattanooga.fit4mom.com/
Sportman's Warehouse Gift Basket
$125
Starting bid
Value: $259.98. Buck Knife 110 Folding Hunter 3.75in folding knife ($64.99), Vortex Diamondback HD Compact Binoculars - 8x28 ($159.99), and $35 Sportsman's Warehouse Gift Card.
Value: $259.98. Buck Knife 110 Folding Hunter 3.75in folding knife ($64.99), Vortex Diamondback HD Compact Binoculars - 8x28 ($159.99), and $35 Sportsman's Warehouse Gift Card.
Color Street Gift Basket
$85
Starting bid
Value: $207. 10 nail polish strip packets, lip liner, lip primer, tri-flex mascara, lipstick, and cuticle oil. Donated by Bon Bon Manis/Bonnie Jones Independent Stylist.
Value: $207. 10 nail polish strip packets, lip liner, lip primer, tri-flex mascara, lipstick, and cuticle oil. Donated by Bon Bon Manis/Bonnie Jones Independent Stylist.
Chattanooga Football Club Gift Pack - 4 Tickets and Scarf
$70
Starting bid
Value: $150. Be a true Chattahooligan with this CFC prize pack! Tickets good for the 2025 CFC regular season.
https://www.mlsnextpro.com/chattanoogafc/
Value: $150. Be a true Chattahooligan with this CFC prize pack! Tickets good for the 2025 CFC regular season.
https://www.mlsnextpro.com/chattanoogafc/
Eyeglass World Voucher
$50
Starting bid
Value: $150. Eyeglass World at 5591 Highway 153 Ste 136 Hixson, TN 37343. Voucher can be applied toward eyeglasses, contact lenses or accessories purchase. Expires 6/30/25.
https://www.eyeglassworld.com/
Value: $150. Eyeglass World at 5591 Highway 153 Ste 136 Hixson, TN 37343. Voucher can be applied toward eyeglasses, contact lenses or accessories purchase. Expires 6/30/25.
https://www.eyeglassworld.com/
Back Nine Chattanooga Gift Package
$60
Starting bid
Value: $149+. One month par membership and Back Nine swag. Indoor golf.
https://thebackninegolf.com/chattanoogatn/
Value: $149+. One month par membership and Back Nine swag. Indoor golf.
https://thebackninegolf.com/chattanoogatn/
Poinsettia Painting by Bonnie Jones
$60
Starting bid
Value: $135. 12in square painting by local artist, Bonnie Jones.
Value: $135. 12in square painting by local artist, Bonnie Jones.
30 Min Photo Session - JW Photography
$55
Starting bid
Value: $125. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
https://www.jwphotography.live/
Value: $125. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
https://www.jwphotography.live/
Pin Up Salon Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Value: $120. Hair Cut/Condition Treatment with Cari Cloar of Pin Up Salon, Moroccan oil, etc.
https://www.facebook.com/pinupsalonsoddy/
Value: $120. Hair Cut/Condition Treatment with Cari Cloar of Pin Up Salon, Moroccan oil, etc.
https://www.facebook.com/pinupsalonsoddy/
Topgolf Chattanooga Game Play
$45
Starting bid
Value: $100. 2 certificates good for $50 off game play. Certificates cannot be combined. Not valid for use on parties, events, or pre-paid online bookings. One certificate can be used per group/bay. Redeemable at any US Topgolf location, but donated by Topgolf Chattanooga. Expires 3/31/25.
https://topgolf.com/us/chattanooga/
Value: $100. 2 certificates good for $50 off game play. Certificates cannot be combined. Not valid for use on parties, events, or pre-paid online bookings. One certificate can be used per group/bay. Redeemable at any US Topgolf location, but donated by Topgolf Chattanooga. Expires 3/31/25.
https://topgolf.com/us/chattanooga/
CCS Summer Camp $100 Gift Certificate
$50
Starting bid
Value: $100. Can be used for CCS Sports Camps in 2025. PreK to 8th Grade. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
www.ccsk12.com/summer
Value: $100. Can be used for CCS Sports Camps in 2025. PreK to 8th Grade. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
www.ccsk12.com/summer
Island Pigeon Forge: Two Unlimited Rides Passes
$35
Starting bid
Value: $80.
Two Complimentary Unlimited Rides Passes plus Ropes Course & Quick Jump. Item can sent via email to winner.
These two complimentary 48-hour unlimited rides passes allow you to experience our outdoor attractions as many times as you'd like for two full days of family-fun at The Island! Includes The Great Smoky Mountain Observation Wheel and these attractions: The Flying Horse Carousel,
Happy Swing, Lil Ribbits, Funny Cars, Island Farmin', Clockwork, High Score, Tree Fall Drop Tower, Dance Party 360, Twist N Shout, Thunderdome, Spinning Parrots Coaster, Reverse Time, Sky Tykes, Plus One Visit to the Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump.
https://islandinpigeonforge.com/
Value: $80.
Two Complimentary Unlimited Rides Passes plus Ropes Course & Quick Jump. Item can sent via email to winner.
These two complimentary 48-hour unlimited rides passes allow you to experience our outdoor attractions as many times as you'd like for two full days of family-fun at The Island! Includes The Great Smoky Mountain Observation Wheel and these attractions: The Flying Horse Carousel,
Happy Swing, Lil Ribbits, Funny Cars, Island Farmin', Clockwork, High Score, Tree Fall Drop Tower, Dance Party 360, Twist N Shout, Thunderdome, Spinning Parrots Coaster, Reverse Time, Sky Tykes, Plus One Visit to the Island Ropes Course and Quick Jump.
https://islandinpigeonforge.com/
Value: $80. 4 Silver Level Tickets to any game during the 2024/2025 season.
https://knoxvilleicebears.com/
Value: $80. 4 Silver Level Tickets to any game during the 2024/2025 season.
https://knoxvilleicebears.com/
Tennessee Aquarium - 2 Adult Passes
$35
Starting bid
Value: $79.90. 2 Adult Passes to the Tennessee Aquarium. Valid for a single day visit. Expires 9/11/25.
Value: $79.90. 2 Adult Passes to the Tennessee Aquarium. Valid for a single day visit. Expires 9/11/25.
Buddys Shoe Repair Gift Certificate
$30
Starting bid
Value: $75. Good for one pair cowboy or work boot sole repair.
Article: https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2021/mar/20/buddys-shoe-repair-scallifamily-cobbles-toget/
Value: $75. Good for one pair cowboy or work boot sole repair.
Article: https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/2021/mar/20/buddys-shoe-repair-scallifamily-cobbles-toget/
Family 4 Pack Train Ride
$30
Starting bid
Value: $75.
Family 4-pack of tickets for the Tennessee Valley Railroad. Good for 2 adults and 2 children on any regularly scheduled 65-min "Missionary Ridge Local" train ride.
www.tvrail.com
Value: $75.
Family 4-pack of tickets for the Tennessee Valley Railroad. Good for 2 adults and 2 children on any regularly scheduled 65-min "Missionary Ridge Local" train ride.
www.tvrail.com
Sweet and Savory Classroom - $65 Off!
$25
Starting bid
Value: $65. Engaging cooking classes for adults, kids, date night and team building! Expires 12/31/25 and cannot be combined with other offers.
www.sweetandsavoryclassroom.com
Value: $65. Engaging cooking classes for adults, kids, date night and team building! Expires 12/31/25 and cannot be combined with other offers.
www.sweetandsavoryclassroom.com
Chattanooga Zoo Passes (4)
$20
Starting bid
Value: $59.80. 4 Passes to the Chattanooga Zoo.
https://www.chattzoo.org/
Value: $59.80. 4 Passes to the Chattanooga Zoo.
https://www.chattzoo.org/
Charcuterie Board
$25
Starting bid
Value: $50. Good for one medium charcuterie box from Only Imagine Creations. Expires 7/12/25. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
https://www.facebook.com/onlyimaginecreations
Value: $50. Good for one medium charcuterie box from Only Imagine Creations. Expires 7/12/25. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
https://www.facebook.com/onlyimaginecreations
Two (2) 1-Hour Axe Throwing Sessions
$25
Starting bid
Value: $50. This item may be sent via email to the winner. Valid through 6/13/25.
https://craftaxethrowing.com/
Value: $50. This item may be sent via email to the winner. Valid through 6/13/25.
https://craftaxethrowing.com/
Nail Spa Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Value $50. Located at 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. Expires 11/22/25. 2024 Best of the Best.
https://www.zennailspa.com/
Value $50. Located at 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd. Expires 11/22/25. 2024 Best of the Best.
https://www.zennailspa.com/
Colony 13 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Value: $50. Gifts and Fashion Retailer located in Northgate Mall. Carry great fashions, jewelry, and accessories from Pandora, Simply Southern, Hobo Bags, Life is Good, Scout, World's Softest Socks. Recognized as Best of the Best multiple times.
https://www.colony13.com/
Value: $50. Gifts and Fashion Retailer located in Northgate Mall. Carry great fashions, jewelry, and accessories from Pandora, Simply Southern, Hobo Bags, Life is Good, Scout, World's Softest Socks. Recognized as Best of the Best multiple times.
https://www.colony13.com/
$50 off Hair Service from Alluring Looks
$20
Starting bid
Value: $50. Redeemable for hair service with Amy Mosier. Located at 6204 Hixson Pike Suite 112, Hixson, TN, United States, Tennessee.
https://alluringlooks-byhaley.com/
Value: $50. Redeemable for hair service with Amy Mosier. Located at 6204 Hixson Pike Suite 112, Hixson, TN, United States, Tennessee.
https://alluringlooks-byhaley.com/
$50 Public House Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Value: $50. Can be used at Public House Chattanooga, Il Primo, or The Social.
Value: $50. Can be used at Public House Chattanooga, Il Primo, or The Social.
Two (2) Cuts at Soddy Daisy Celebrity Hair and Beard Lounge
$20
Starting bid
Value: $48. Good for 2 men's "Celebrity" Cuts with Candace Lawrence. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
Value: $48. Good for 2 men's "Celebrity" Cuts with Candace Lawrence. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
Facial from Clean Your Dirty Face
$15
Starting bid
Value: $35. Steam, deep clean, exfoliate, mask, tone, moisturize, and 5-point acupressure face massage.
https://www.cleanyourdirtyface.com/tennessee
Value: $35. Steam, deep clean, exfoliate, mask, tone, moisturize, and 5-point acupressure face massage.
https://www.cleanyourdirtyface.com/tennessee
Buff City Soap Gift Card
$15
Starting bid
Value $30. Redeemable in-store only.
https://buffcitysoap.com/
Value $30. Redeemable in-store only.
https://buffcitysoap.com/
8" Cake
$15
Starting bid
Value: $30. Expires 12/31/26. Valid at Chattanooga location at 2321 Lifestyle Way Ste 104.
https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/
Value: $30. Expires 12/31/26. Valid at Chattanooga location at 2321 Lifestyle Way Ste 104.
https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/
Custom T-shirt
$10
Starting bid
Value: $30. Redeemable for custom t-shirt order. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560830692677
Value: $30. Redeemable for custom t-shirt order. This item can be transferred electronically and does not require in-person pick up.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560830692677
1 Dozen Assorted Bundtinis
$15
Starting bid
Value: $28. Expires 12/31/26. Valid at Chattanooga location at 2321 Lifestyle Way Ste 104.
https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/
Value: $28. Expires 12/31/26. Valid at Chattanooga location at 2321 Lifestyle Way Ste 104.
https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!