Project Good For Girls' Silent Auction

Keep your grooming essentials organized with our Small Hunter Toiletry Bag. A removable zippered compartment and side slip pocket perfectly hold items like a small comb, contact lens case or tissue packet, while elastic loops cradle items like lip balm, razors or travel fragrance. Throw this small pouch inside any of our 365 neoprene bags for life on the go. Retail price: $55
With an easy-access flap top design with drawstring to open the top wide, the Brooklyn Flap Top Backpack keeps your travel essentials and tech within reach and easy to organize. Perfect for daily outings and quick weekend trips, the Brooklyn fits two computers, two water bottles and has a smart upright design that makes it effortless to pack. Retail price: $300
Say hello to Seoul: a durable toiletries travel case that always has your back. A technical travel dopp kit designed with high-performance, sustainable material, this bag keeps life on the go organized. Easily switch it between travel bags while keeping your toiletries in check and easily accessible anywhere you are. Makeup messes? Shampoo spills? No worries, Seoul’s wipeable interior lining means it’ll be good as new and ready for your next adventure. Retail price: $100
Toss everything for work in your Berlin Travel Brief and go. From two laptops and two phones, to a change of clothes and shoes, Berlin has your back. Retail price: $280
Wear it like a backpack or carry it like a duffle, your call. The Medium Denver is made for life on the move. Take it to the gym one day and to the airport the next, all while staying organized on the go. Slip it under the seat or pop it in the overhead bin while keeping essentials within reach. Smartly designed with plenty of easy-access pockets and a wide, U-shaped lockable zipper top opening to make packing a breeze, the super durable Denver is here to be your new BFF wherever life takes you. Retail price: $320
Our largest carry-on roller bag, the Seattle 23.5" is made for quick trips when you need a few extras. It meets carry-on reqs for select airlines and is perfect for packing lots. It’s super organized and the interior divider can be rolled up and secured with toggles to fit your packing preferences. Glide through your travels with butter-smooth wheels, keep things safe with lockable zipper heads, and customize your carry with a retractable top handle, plus two easy grab handles for hoisting. Retail price: $625
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!