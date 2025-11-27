Project Good For Girls' Silent Auction

Wear it like a backpack or carry it like a duffle, your call. The Medium Denver is made for life on the move. Take it to the gym one day and to the airport the next, all while staying organized on the go. Slip it under the seat or pop it in the overhead bin while keeping essentials within reach. Smartly designed with plenty of easy-access pockets and a wide, U-shaped lockable zipper top opening to make packing a breeze, the super durable Denver is here to be your new BFF wherever life takes you. Retail price: $320