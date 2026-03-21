Project Graduation Ticket

This ticket gets you into the Project Graduation event on May 21, 2026.

We are asking that you arrive at 9:30 pm to ensure that you have time to go to the registration table, get your bracelet and raffle tickets, and are ready to start at 10:00. The event will be from 10:00 pm- 2:00 am. You will NOT be able to leave Sky Zone once you enter until the event is over at 2:00am.