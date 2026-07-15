A flyer for "PROJECT G.R.O.W." lists speakers and topics for a series of lessons held on Sundays from July 12th to August 16th in Milwaukee, WI, with a blue background featuring abstract shapes and icons.
Visionaries of Change

Hosted by

Visionaries of Change

About this event

Project G.R.O.W. | Week 5: Purpose in Healthy Living

4518 W Forest Home Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53219, USA

FREE Admission
Free

Admission is FREE, but registration is requested to help us prepare materials and seating.


If you are able, we invite you to make an optional donation to support the Visionaries of Change Growing Visionaries Annual Impact Campaign.


Your generosity helps provide educational programming, scholarships, participant materials, and future community events.


Together, we are planting seeds that will grow into lasting change.

Add a donation for Visionaries of Change

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