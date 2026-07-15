Project G.R.O.W. | Week 5: Purpose in Healthy Living

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About this event
Admission is FREE, but registration is requested to help us prepare materials and seating.
If you are able, we invite you to make an optional donation to support the Visionaries of Change Growing Visionaries Annual Impact Campaign.
Your generosity helps provide educational programming, scholarships, participant materials, and future community events.
Together, we are planting seeds that will grow into lasting change.
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