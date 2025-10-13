Hosted by

Project Hope For The Children Inc

About this event

Project Hope For The Children 5th Annual Online Auction

Pick-up location

6983 Chase Rd, Fabius, NY 13063, USA

Local Fall Honey 1 Gallon item
Local Fall Honey 1 Gallon
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a full gallon of rich, golden local fall honey. Perfect for baking, sweetening tea, or gifting. Value $65.

Original Acrylic Painting by Olena Merzhyievska item
Original Acrylic Painting by Olena Merzhyievska
$25

Starting bid

This stunning original acrylic painting by Ukrainian artist Olena Merzhyivska captures the serene beauty of nature with vibrant flowers set against open sky.

Size: 18" x 24"

A perfect addition to any home or office, this one-of-a-kind work brings warmth, color, and touch of Ukrainian artist to your space.

Value: $100

Hearthouse Bakery Macarons item
Hearthouse Bakery Macarons
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself to delicious, melt-in-your-mouth macarons—freshly made and generously donated by Hearthouse Bakery. You are bidding on a box of 10 delicious macarons. They will be ready on November 24th. Value: $37. https://www.facebook.com/HeartHouseBakery/

MacKenzie-Childs Set of 2 Cutting Boards item
MacKenzie-Childs Set of 2 Cutting Boards
$30

Starting bid

This set of two beautiful Rose Check Glass Cutting Boards. 16"x12" and 10"x8" sizes will meet your cutting needs . Value: $69.95

Handmade Macrame with a Plant item
Handmade Macrame with a Plant
$15

Starting bid

A beautiful handmade macramé hanger paired with a healthy, easy-care plant from Maslins-Gardens. This charming, locally crafted piece adds natural warmth to any space. Value: $25 https://www.facebook.com/maslinsguarden/

Sihouette 8728 Cape Florida Sunglasses item
Sihouette 8728 Cape Florida Sunglasses
$50

Starting bid

You are bidding on a pair of Sihoutte 8728 Cape Florida sunglasses generously donated by the Malara Eyecare & Eye Spa. A prescription can be added. Value $440. https://www.drmalara.com/hours-locations/liverpool-new-york/

Gently Used Foldable Wireless Headphones item
Gently Used Foldable Wireless Headphones
$12

Starting bid

These gently used wireless headphones offer crisp sound and convenient portability with their foldable design. They include one micro-USB charging cord and provide up to 6 hours of battery life. Measuring 7.09" high and 8.77" wide, they’re comfortable, lightweight, and perfect for everyday listening. Value $20

$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Bid on this $50 gift card and treat yourself (or someone you love) to an authentic taste of Kurdish and Mediterranean cuisine! https://k-kurdish-mediterranean-restaurant.square.site/

$50 Gift Card item
$50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy the magic of live performance with a $50 gift card to Cortland Repertory Theatre, one of Central New York’s most beloved professional theaters. https://cortlandrep.org/

Freshly Made Christmas Wreath item
Freshly Made Christmas Wreath
$25

Starting bid

Add festive beauty to your home with a handcrafted Christmas wreath made fresh by Dave and Marcia Hicks of Natural Creations.Perfect for your front door, mantel, or as a heartfelt gift, this one-of-a-kind wreath brings the spirit of Christmas to any space. Value $50

$125 Gift Card item
$125 Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Support your wellness journey with a MaryRuth’s Organics gift card, perfect for choosing from their popular line of vitamins, probiotics, herbal supplements, and clean nutritional products. Known for high-quality, plant-based formulas, MaryRuth’s offers options for every age and lifestyle.

Mary Kay Lip Pampering Kit item
Mary Kay Lip Pampering Kit
$30

Starting bid

This Mary Kay set includes a gentle shea sugar scrub to exfoliate, a rich shea butter balm for deep hydration, and a bonus all-natural shea butter stick perfect for soothing and moisturizing the face. Value: $50

Mary Kay Beach Basket item
Mary Kay Beach Basket
$50

Starting bid

Get summer-ready with this fun and practical Beach Basket! It includes a soft beach towel, a 3-piece pedicure set, 50 SPF sunscreen30 SPF natural mineral facial sunscreen, and refreshing micellar water. Value $100

Mary Kay Facial Renewal Set item
Mary Kay Facial Renewal Set
$25

Starting bid

Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with this two-piece Mary Kay set. It features a microdermabrasion facial scrub with pore minimizer lotion to gently exfoliate and refine your skin’s texture, plus a night recovery solution enriched with botanicals and vitamin C bursting mini beads to nourish and restore while you sleep. Value: $50

Walnut Bowl item
Walnut Bowl
$20

Starting bid

This beautiful walnut bowl is expertly handcrafted by local artisan Vern Groves of DeRuyter. With rich natural wood tones and a smooth, elegant finish. Value $40

Two Winter Retreat Registrations item
Two Winter Retreat Registrations
$85

Starting bid

Two registrations for Winter Retreat at Cortland Bible Club Camp. Set on 60+ acres of beautiful, wooded grounds between Norwich and Cortland, NY, these retreats offer fellowship, faith-focused programming, and refreshing time away from the everyday. Value: $160 https://www.cortlandbibleclubcamp.org/

Chicken Ranch Breakfast Basket item
Chicken Ranch Breakfast Basket
$45

Starting bid

This delightful set includes a $25 Chicken Ranch gift cardDutch Hill maple candiespure maple syrupNHM Pumpkin Spice Pancake MixNHM Regular Pancake Mix, two charming kitchen towels, a sturdy spatula, and a classic cast iron pan perfect for creating the ultimate homemade breakfast. Value $100 https://thechickenranchcountrystore.square.site/

Cozy Autumn Gift Basket item
Cozy Autumn Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

This charming Cozy Autumn Basket includes a $25 gift card to the Chicken Ranch store, two beautifully scented candles, a soft pumpkin pillow, and two cozy Berne winter hats—perfect for chilly days. You’ll also enjoy a cheerful Chicken Ranch mug, plus two delicious coffees: Coffee Mania Cortland Blend and Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters Rainforest Crunch. All of this comes neatly arranged in a stylish wire basket. Value: $100 https://thechickenranchcountrystore.square.site/

$25 Red Robin Gift Card item
$25 Red Robin Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal out with this $25 gift card to Red Robin! Treat yourself to their famous gourmet burgers, bottomless fries, refreshing beverages, and family-friendly favorites. https://www.redrobin.com/

5 Movie Tickets to Crown City Cinemas item
5 Movie Tickets to Crown City Cinemas
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a night (or several!) at the movies with five tickets to Crown City Cinemas in Cortland. Perfect for a family outing, a fun night with friends. Value: $60 https://crowncitycinemas.com/

Tug Hill Artisan Roasters Coffee item
Tug Hill Artisan Roasters Coffee
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy the rich, handcrafted flavors of locally roasted coffee with this three-bag assortment from Tug Hill Artisan Roasters. Each bag is carefully small-batch roasted to bring out the unique character and aroma of premium coffee beans. Value $40 https://www.tughillartisanroasters.com/

Men’s Charles-Hubert Watch item
Men’s Charles-Hubert Watch
$50

Starting bid

Add timeless style to your collection with this distinguished Men’s Charles-Hubert watch, generously donated by Cazenovia Jewelry. Value: $175 https://www.cazenoviajewelry.com/

$100 Wegmans Gift Card item
$100 Wegmans Gift Card
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy the quality, freshness, and convenience of one of the region’s favorite grocery stores with this $100 Wegmans gift card.

Children’s Puppet Washcloth Set item
Children’s Puppet Washcloth Set
$20

Starting bid

Make bath time fun and imaginative with this adorable set of two puppet washcloth mitts—a King and a Princess paired with the goat milk soap. Generously donated by Lavender Blue, Cazenovia, NY. Value: $48

Creation Museum 2 Admission Tickets item
Creation Museum 2 Admission Tickets
$45

Starting bid

Experience a unique journey through history, science, and faith with two adult admission tickets to the Creation Museum. Explore engaging exhibits, life-size models, and interactive displays that bring biblical history to life. Value: $114 https://creationmuseum.org/

Spanish Coasters item
Spanish Coasters
$20

Starting bid

Add a splash of color and a touch of Spanish flair to your home with two sets of brightly colored coasters imported from Spain, generously donated by Lavender Blue, Cazenovia NY. Value: $60

Danielle Does Treats $75 Gift Certificate item
Danielle Does Treats $75 Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Indulge your sweet tooth with a $75 gift certificate to Danielle Does Treats, a custom home bakery known for creating delicious, made-to-order treats.

Wall Quilt item
Wall Quilt
$25

Starting bid

Add a touch of artistry and warmth to your home with this handmade wall quilt. Value: $100

Greek Peak Hope Lake Lodge Water Park 2 Passes item
Greek Peak Hope Lake Lodge Water Park 2 Passes
$35

Starting bid

Make a splash with two tickets to the Cascades Indoor Waterpark at Greek Peak Mountain Resort! This all-season water park keeps the temperature at a cozy 84°F year-round. Value: $96 https://www.greekpeak.net/waterpark/

Five-Day Passes to Central Rock Gym – Syracuse item
Five-Day Passes to Central Rock Gym – Syracuse
$45

Starting bid

Five day passes to Central Rock Gym in Syracuse! Whether you’re an experienced climber or a complete beginner, these passes give you full access to their incredible climbing walls, bouldering areas, and modern fitness facilities. Value: $165 https://centralrockgym.com/syracuse/

French Terry Hand Towel Set item
French Terry Hand Towel Set
$10

Starting bid

Add a touch of elegance to your home with this lovely set of two French Terry hand towels, each featuring a beautiful, detailed design. Soft, absorbent, and stylish, these towels bring both charm and practicality to any kitchen or bath. Generously donated by Lavender Blue, Cazenovia NY. Value: $36

Family 4 4-Jump Pack — 90 Minutes Each at Sky Zone Syracuse item
Family 4 4-Jump Pack — 90 Minutes Each at Sky Zone Syracuse
$35

Starting bid

Get the whole crew bouncing with this Family Pack of four 90-minute jump sessions to Sky Zone Clay, Syracuse’s premier indoor trampoline park. Each person gets a full hour and a half of trampoline fun—perfect for jumpers of all ages! Value: $104 https://www.skyzone.com/clay/

$50 Gift Certificate — The Second Knot Warehouse item
$50 Gift Certificate — The Second Knot Warehouse
$20

Starting bid

Explore treasures and unique finds with this $50 gift certificate to The Second Knot Warehouse, your local destination for antiques, collectibles, home décor, and charming gifts. Whether you're looking for a vintage accent piece, a thoughtful present, or a one-of-a-kind décor item, this certificate gives you the freedom to discover something special.https://www.facebook.com/TSKWAREHOUSE/

Two Dave & Buster’s Play Cards — 244 Points Each item
Two Dave & Buster’s Play Cards — 244 Points Each
$25

Starting bid

Gear up for games, excitement, and fun with two Dave & Buster’s play cards, each loaded with 244 points! Value: $70 https://www.daveandbusters.com/us/en/home

Four Admission Passes to The MOST item
Four Admission Passes to The MOST
$20

Starting bid

Explore, learn, and discover with four general admission passes to The MOST (Museum of Science & Technology) in Syracuse! Dive into hands-on science exhibits, engineering challenges, and immersive displays that inspire curiosity for all ages. Value: $48 https://www.most.org/

Seabreeze Weekday Plus 2 Tickets item
Seabreeze Weekday Plus 2 Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun-filled day at Seabreeze Amusement Park with this package that includes 2 Ride & Slide Weekday Passes! Please note: weekend passes require an additional $10 each, and certain dates are restricted. Value: $84 https://seabreeze.com/

RPM Raceway 2 Race Vouchers item
RPM Raceway 2 Race Vouchers
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for high-speed excitement with two free race vouchers to RMP Raceway! Value: $60 https://www.rpmraceway.com

Two $15 Gift Cards — iSmash (Syracuse, NY) item
Two $15 Gift Cards — iSmash (Syracuse, NY)
$10

Starting bid

Two $15 gift cards to iSMASH in Syracuse. Value $30 https://ismashusa.com/locations/ny-syracuse/

Syracuse Mets Family 4 Pack item
Syracuse Mets Family 4 Pack
$60

Starting bid

Family 4 Pack- (4) Dugout Box tickets to a Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium, (1) parking pass to be used in any Syracuse Mets parking lot & a food voucher. Value: $150 https://www.milb.com/syracuse

Holiday Decorations item
Holiday Decorations
$15

Starting bid

Bring holiday cheer to your home with this delightful pair of handcrafted horseshoe decorations and a beautiful glass Christmas tree.

Ideal for hanging on doors, walls, or as part of your holiday décor, these unique decorations blend tradition and festive spirit to create warmth and joy throughout the season.

Value: $55 Generously donated by Jackie Perrin

$25 Gift Card to 20 East Boutique item
$25 Gift Card to 20 East Boutique
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $25 gift card to  20 East, a chic and stylish boutique offering a curated selection of women’s apparel, accessories, and lifestyle pieces. With this gift card, you can explore their fashionable and thoughtfully chosen collection—whether you're updating your wardrobe, finding the perfect statement accessory, or just treating yourself. https://www.20-east.com/

Luxury Pampering & Scentsy Gift Basket item
Luxury Pampering & Scentsy Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Indulge in a delightful collection of self-care and home fragrance treasures with this beautifully curated gift basket. Featuring a cozy holiday-themed plush, premium skincare products from Beauty Society—including ultra-powerful moisturizing hand cream, enzyme foot mask, and hand sanitizer—along with luscious lip gloss and other items. Value: $240 https://smcmullin.scentsy.us/

One-Hour Facial Gift Certificate to LaBella’s item
One-Hour Facial Gift Certificate to LaBella’s
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to pure relaxation with a one-hour facial at LaBella’s. Enjoy luxurious pampering as skilled esthetician Leslee—who is absolutely amazing—rejuvenates your skin with soothing, personalized treatments designed to refresh and restore. Value: $85 https://labellaskincare.glossgenius.com

“Amazing Nana” Mug & Cloth Bag Set item
“Amazing Nana” Mug & Cloth Bag Set
$15

Starting bid

Celebrate someone special with this heartfelt “Thank You for Being an Amazing Nana” mug, paired with a lovely cloth gift bag made by Jill Cummings. Value: $55

Two Tickets for Mountain Coaster at Greek Peak item
Two Tickets for Mountain Coaster at Greek Peak
$10

Starting bid

Bid today and treat someone (or yourself!) to a unique mountain adventure you’ll be talking about long after the ride ends! Value: $30 https://www.greekpeak.net/noreaster-mountain-coaster/

Family Portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay item
Family Portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay
$300

Starting bid

Please see the description.

