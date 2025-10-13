Project Hope For The Children 5th Annual Online Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Enjoy a full gallon of rich, golden local fall honey. Perfect for baking, sweetening tea, or gifting. Value $65.
Starting bid
This stunning original acrylic painting by Ukrainian artist Olena Merzhyivska captures the serene beauty of nature with vibrant flowers set against open sky.
Size: 18" x 24"
A perfect addition to any home or office, this one-of-a-kind work brings warmth, color, and touch of Ukrainian artist to your space.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Treat yourself to delicious, melt-in-your-mouth macarons—freshly made and generously donated by Hearthouse Bakery. You are bidding on a box of 10 delicious macarons. They will be ready on November 24th. Value: $37. https://www.facebook.com/HeartHouseBakery/
Starting bid
Savor the nutty flavor of walnut cookies filled with smooth caramel, thoughtfully prepared and donated by Hearthouse Bakery. You are bidding on a box containing 16 cookies that will be ready on November 24th. Value $25 https://www.facebook.com/HeartHouseBakery/
Starting bid
Starting bid
This set of two beautiful Rose Check Glass Cutting Boards. 16"x12" and 10"x8" sizes will meet your cutting needs . Value: $69.95
Starting bid
A beautiful handmade macramé hanger paired with a healthy, easy-care plant from Maslins-Gardens. This charming, locally crafted piece adds natural warmth to any space. Value: $25 https://www.facebook.com/maslinsguarden/
Starting bid
You are bidding on a pair of Sihoutte 8728 Cape Florida sunglasses generously donated by the Malara Eyecare & Eye Spa. A prescription can be added. Value $440. https://www.drmalara.com/hours-locations/liverpool-new-york/
Starting bid
These gently used wireless headphones offer crisp sound and convenient portability with their foldable design. They include one micro-USB charging cord and provide up to 6 hours of battery life. Measuring 7.09" high and 8.77" wide, they’re comfortable, lightweight, and perfect for everyday listening. Value $20
Starting bid
Bid on this $50 gift card and treat yourself (or someone you love) to an authentic taste of Kurdish and Mediterranean cuisine! https://k-kurdish-mediterranean-restaurant.square.site/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy the magic of live performance with a $50 gift card to Cortland Repertory Theatre, one of Central New York’s most beloved professional theaters. https://cortlandrep.org/
Starting bid
Add festive beauty to your home with a handcrafted Christmas wreath made fresh by Dave and Marcia Hicks of Natural Creations.Perfect for your front door, mantel, or as a heartfelt gift, this one-of-a-kind wreath brings the spirit of Christmas to any space. Value $50
Starting bid
Support your wellness journey with a MaryRuth’s Organics gift card, perfect for choosing from their popular line of vitamins, probiotics, herbal supplements, and clean nutritional products. Known for high-quality, plant-based formulas, MaryRuth’s offers options for every age and lifestyle.
Starting bid
This Mary Kay set includes a gentle shea sugar scrub to exfoliate, a rich shea butter balm for deep hydration, and a bonus all-natural shea butter stick perfect for soothing and moisturizing the face. Value: $50
Starting bid
Get summer-ready with this fun and practical Beach Basket! It includes a soft beach towel, a 3-piece pedicure set, 50 SPF sunscreen, 30 SPF natural mineral facial sunscreen, and refreshing micellar water. Value $100
Starting bid
Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with this two-piece Mary Kay set. It features a microdermabrasion facial scrub with pore minimizer lotion to gently exfoliate and refine your skin’s texture, plus a night recovery solution enriched with botanicals and vitamin C bursting mini beads to nourish and restore while you sleep. Value: $50
Starting bid
This beautiful walnut bowl is expertly handcrafted by local artisan Vern Groves of DeRuyter. With rich natural wood tones and a smooth, elegant finish. Value $40
Starting bid
Two registrations for Winter Retreat at Cortland Bible Club Camp. Set on 60+ acres of beautiful, wooded grounds between Norwich and Cortland, NY, these retreats offer fellowship, faith-focused programming, and refreshing time away from the everyday. Value: $160 https://www.cortlandbibleclubcamp.org/
Starting bid
This delightful set includes a $25 Chicken Ranch gift card, Dutch Hill maple candies, pure maple syrup, NHM Pumpkin Spice Pancake Mix, NHM Regular Pancake Mix, two charming kitchen towels, a sturdy spatula, and a classic cast iron pan perfect for creating the ultimate homemade breakfast. Value $100 https://thechickenranchcountrystore.square.site/
Starting bid
This charming Cozy Autumn Basket includes a $25 gift card to the Chicken Ranch store, two beautifully scented candles, a soft pumpkin pillow, and two cozy Berne winter hats—perfect for chilly days. You’ll also enjoy a cheerful Chicken Ranch mug, plus two delicious coffees: Coffee Mania Cortland Blend and Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters Rainforest Crunch. All of this comes neatly arranged in a stylish wire basket. Value: $100 https://thechickenranchcountrystore.square.site/
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal out with this $25 gift card to Red Robin! Treat yourself to their famous gourmet burgers, bottomless fries, refreshing beverages, and family-friendly favorites. https://www.redrobin.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy a night (or several!) at the movies with five tickets to Crown City Cinemas in Cortland. Perfect for a family outing, a fun night with friends. Value: $60 https://crowncitycinemas.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy the rich, handcrafted flavors of locally roasted coffee with this three-bag assortment from Tug Hill Artisan Roasters. Each bag is carefully small-batch roasted to bring out the unique character and aroma of premium coffee beans. Value $40 https://www.tughillartisanroasters.com/
Starting bid
Add timeless style to your collection with this distinguished Men’s Charles-Hubert watch, generously donated by Cazenovia Jewelry. Value: $175 https://www.cazenoviajewelry.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy the quality, freshness, and convenience of one of the region’s favorite grocery stores with this $100 Wegmans gift card.
Starting bid
Make bath time fun and imaginative with this adorable set of two puppet washcloth mitts—a King and a Princess paired with the goat milk soap. Generously donated by Lavender Blue, Cazenovia, NY. Value: $48
Starting bid
Experience a unique journey through history, science, and faith with two adult admission tickets to the Creation Museum. Explore engaging exhibits, life-size models, and interactive displays that bring biblical history to life. Value: $114 https://creationmuseum.org/
Starting bid
Add a splash of color and a touch of Spanish flair to your home with two sets of brightly colored coasters imported from Spain, generously donated by Lavender Blue, Cazenovia NY. Value: $60
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with a $75 gift certificate to Danielle Does Treats, a custom home bakery known for creating delicious, made-to-order treats.
Starting bid
Add a touch of artistry and warmth to your home with this handmade wall quilt. Value: $100
Starting bid
Make a splash with two tickets to the Cascades Indoor Waterpark at Greek Peak Mountain Resort! This all-season water park keeps the temperature at a cozy 84°F year-round. Value: $96 https://www.greekpeak.net/waterpark/
Starting bid
Five day passes to Central Rock Gym in Syracuse! Whether you’re an experienced climber or a complete beginner, these passes give you full access to their incredible climbing walls, bouldering areas, and modern fitness facilities. Value: $165 https://centralrockgym.com/syracuse/
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to your home with this lovely set of two French Terry hand towels, each featuring a beautiful, detailed design. Soft, absorbent, and stylish, these towels bring both charm and practicality to any kitchen or bath. Generously donated by Lavender Blue, Cazenovia NY. Value: $36
Starting bid
Get the whole crew bouncing with this Family Pack of four 90-minute jump sessions to Sky Zone Clay, Syracuse’s premier indoor trampoline park. Each person gets a full hour and a half of trampoline fun—perfect for jumpers of all ages! Value: $104 https://www.skyzone.com/clay/
Starting bid
Explore treasures and unique finds with this $50 gift certificate to The Second Knot Warehouse, your local destination for antiques, collectibles, home décor, and charming gifts. Whether you're looking for a vintage accent piece, a thoughtful present, or a one-of-a-kind décor item, this certificate gives you the freedom to discover something special.https://www.facebook.com/TSKWAREHOUSE/
Starting bid
Gear up for games, excitement, and fun with two Dave & Buster’s play cards, each loaded with 244 points! Value: $70 https://www.daveandbusters.com/us/en/home
Starting bid
Explore, learn, and discover with four general admission passes to The MOST (Museum of Science & Technology) in Syracuse! Dive into hands-on science exhibits, engineering challenges, and immersive displays that inspire curiosity for all ages. Value: $48 https://www.most.org/
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled day at Seabreeze Amusement Park with this package that includes 2 Ride & Slide Weekday Passes! Please note: weekend passes require an additional $10 each, and certain dates are restricted. Value: $84 https://seabreeze.com/
Starting bid
Get ready for high-speed excitement with two free race vouchers to RMP Raceway! Value: $60 https://www.rpmraceway.com
Starting bid
Starting bid
Family 4 Pack- (4) Dugout Box tickets to a Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium, (1) parking pass to be used in any Syracuse Mets parking lot & a food voucher. Value: $150 https://www.milb.com/syracuse
Starting bid
Bring holiday cheer to your home with this delightful pair of handcrafted horseshoe decorations and a beautiful glass Christmas tree.
Ideal for hanging on doors, walls, or as part of your holiday décor, these unique decorations blend tradition and festive spirit to create warmth and joy throughout the season.
Value: $55 Generously donated by Jackie Perrin
Starting bid
Enjoy a $25 gift card to 20 East, a chic and stylish boutique offering a curated selection of women’s apparel, accessories, and lifestyle pieces. With this gift card, you can explore their fashionable and thoughtfully chosen collection—whether you're updating your wardrobe, finding the perfect statement accessory, or just treating yourself. https://www.20-east.com/
Starting bid
Indulge in a delightful collection of self-care and home fragrance treasures with this beautifully curated gift basket. Featuring a cozy holiday-themed plush, premium skincare products from Beauty Society—including ultra-powerful moisturizing hand cream, enzyme foot mask, and hand sanitizer—along with luscious lip gloss and other items. Value: $240 https://smcmullin.scentsy.us/
Starting bid
Treat yourself to pure relaxation with a one-hour facial at LaBella’s. Enjoy luxurious pampering as skilled esthetician Leslee—who is absolutely amazing—rejuvenates your skin with soothing, personalized treatments designed to refresh and restore. Value: $85 https://labellaskincare.glossgenius.com
Starting bid
Celebrate someone special with this heartfelt “Thank You for Being an Amazing Nana” mug, paired with a lovely cloth gift bag made by Jill Cummings. Value: $55
Starting bid
Bid today and treat someone (or yourself!) to a unique mountain adventure you’ll be talking about long after the ride ends! Value: $30 https://www.greekpeak.net/noreaster-mountain-coaster/
Starting bid
