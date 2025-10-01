The New Tenth Foundation, Inc.

Project Limitless 15: Botswana 2026 Cohort — Now Enrolling!

Student Enrollment – Project Limitless 15 Botswana 2026
$150

Valid for one year

This membership confirms your participation in the 2026 Gaborone Cohort — a 6-month leadership and innovation experience designed for youth ages 9–17. Students will explore their potential through STEAM learning, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and community leadership, all while connecting with mentors and peers who share their passion for purpose and progress.

As a Limitless Member, you’ll experience:
IoT Inventors Program – Build inventions, code robotics, and explore innovation.
Rich U Bootcamps – Learn the principles of money management and financial independence.
Youth Entrepreneurship Incubator – Design and pitch your own business idea.
Leadership & Service Labs – Lead with purpose through hands-on community projects.
STEAM Innovation Workshops – Discover new technologies that inspire creativity and change.


Program Dates: February – July 2026
Ages: 9–17
Location: Gaborone, Botswana


Spaces are limited. Enroll today and become part of a generation of innovators shaping the future of Botswana — and the world.

Sponsor a Child - Project Limitless 15 (Botswana 2026 Cohort
$150

Valid for one year

Empower a young mind. Change a future. 🇧🇼

Your sponsorship helps a student in Botswana join The New Tenth Foundation’s Project Limitless 15 — a 6-month leadership and innovation program equipping youth with the tools to succeed in STEAM, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and community leadership.

Through your generosity, students gain access to transformative learning opportunities that nurture creativity, confidence, and purpose.

When you sponsor a child, you are:
Providing hands-on training in robotics, coding, and invention through the IoT Inventors Program
Teaching real-world financial literacy through Rich U Bootcamps
Supporting student-led business ideas in the Youth Entrepreneurship Incubator
Encouraging leadership through service and community projects
Helping to build a new generation of innovators and problem-solvers in Botswana

Every contribution — large or small — helps make education equitable and opportunity accessible.

