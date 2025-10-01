Project Limitless 15: Botswana 2026 Cohort — Now Enrolling!

This membership confirms your participation in the 2026 Gaborone Cohort — a 6-month leadership and innovation experience designed for youth ages 9–17. Students will explore their potential through STEAM learning, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and community leadership, all while connecting with mentors and peers who share their passion for purpose and progress.

As a Limitless Member, you’ll experience:

IoT Inventors Program – Build inventions, code robotics, and explore innovation.

Rich U Bootcamps – Learn the principles of money management and financial independence.

Youth Entrepreneurship Incubator – Design and pitch your own business idea.

Leadership & Service Labs – Lead with purpose through hands-on community projects.

STEAM Innovation Workshops – Discover new technologies that inspire creativity and change.





Program Dates: February – July 2026

Ages: 9–17

Location: Gaborone, Botswana





Spaces are limited. Enroll today and become part of a generation of innovators shaping the future of Botswana — and the world.