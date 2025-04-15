Project Love One's Silent Auction

Four Complimentary Guest Fees (4 Players) at the A&M Traditions Golf Course. Certificate valid Tuesday through Sunday, excluding holidays and home football weekends. Availability is restricted til after 11:00 am on Saturdays. Valued at $400.
Signed NFL Football Dallas Cowboys, Troy Aikman
$100
Starting bid
Autographed NFL Football by Troy Aikman in clear display case. Valued at $250
Signed NFL Football by Dallas Cowboys Emmitt Smith
$100
Starting bid
Signed NFL Football by Dallas Cowboys Emmitt Smith in clear display case. Valued at $250.
Mindy Harmon Portrait Design Studio
$250
Starting bid
Mindy Harmon Portrait: Certificate to be used toward a Full Weekday Portrait Session and ordering portraits. The certificate expires 10/31/25. Other restrictions include the following: cannot be combined with other offers; non-transferable; no cash value; limit one certificate per family per year; some restrictions. Valued at $500.
Summer Fun in Galveston Basket with Dolphin Tour for 2
$100
Starting bid
Summer Fun in Galveston Basket: Dolphin Tour Cruise for 2 (value $60), canvas downtown shopping bag, beach hat, visit Galveston Koozie, quick dry towel, sunscreen, bubbles, sunglasses, hippie cup, tumbler, and Galveston's finest salt water taffy. (Valued at $250).
4 Mercy Me Concert tickets for the lawn at Cynthia Woods Pav
$50
Starting bid
Four lawn seats for the Mercy Me and Zach Williams concert tickets at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion May 9th at 7 pm. Valued at $105.
1 Hour Photoshoot by Olivia Grace Photography
$60
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 hour photoshoot with 40 edited images by Olivia Grace Photography.
One LTC Voucher and 8 x 1-hour Gun Range Passes
$115
Starting bid
Spring Guns & Ammo. One voucher for LTC "License to Carry" and 8 1-hour Gun Range Passes. Valued at $230
One LTC Voucher and 7 x 1-hour Gun Range Passes
$105
Starting bid
Spring Guns & Ammo. One voucher for LTC "License to Carry" and 7 x 1-hour Gun Range Passes. Valued at $210
4 x Adventure Passes to the Downtown Aquarium
$60
Starting bid
4 x Adventure Passes to the Downtown Aquarium in Houston.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!