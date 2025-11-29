Project Meow's 2025 Catmas Raffle! #14 Holiday Fun - Congrats Caroline W!

You get a little beach and holidays with this one! Beautiful handmade shell "Kittens in the Garden" art piece, handmade table runner/hanging Ho Ho Ho quilt and two bowl cozies, fun snowman gift container with Reese's chocolate, along with John & Kira's chocolates, water bottle, 2 tickets to Eastern State Penitentiary, handmade cat coasters and a kick toy for your cat (with catnip).