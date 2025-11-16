Noah’s Project Naboisho - Silent Auction 2026 Maasai Mara

Experience an exclusive family-style Wagyu steak dinner for eight, prepared in the comfort of your home by Chef Elgin Lee—an accomplished professional chef with over 20 years of culinary experience and currently the private chef to a San Francisco tech family. Using your kitchenware, plateware, and cutlery, Chef Elgin Lee will craft a memorable meal tailored to your preferences.

The family-style dinner includes:

Wagyu steak

1 salad and 2 vegetable dishes (preferences considered)

A delightful dessert to finish the evening

Personal server to assist with prep, dinner settings, beverage service, and clean-up

More about Chef Elgin Lee:

A local to the Bay Area, I love cooking with the bounty of our region. I've cooked professionally for 23 years. I started at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School of San Francisco, but really started diving deep into my love of the culinary arts at the restaurant, The Fifth Floor, under the guidance of Chef Melissa Perello. California-Mediterranean cuisine became the core to my cooking. It highlights the quality of local ingredients and uses cooking methods both classic and modern. After a few years in other restaurants, I returned to work for her a few more years at Frances and Octavia restaurants in SF.





From there, I learned from chefs like Daniel Patterson of Coi in SF and Elizabeth Falkner of Citizen Cake / Orson restaurants in SF and Ryan Farr of 4505 Meats. Always looking for inspiration, I’ve trailed in restaurants like Blue Hill of Stone Barns of NY, The Spotted Pig of NY, WD50 of NY, the Ritz of San Francisco, and Chez Panisse to name a few.





Currently, I’m the private chef for a family in San Francisco. I don’t write menus, but rather create meals from what looks best at the market and use different inspirations, and now from a wider range of cuisines. From Mediterranean to African, Southeast Asian to Japanese and Indian cuisines, I’ve found I’m able to constantly learn and create food that’s thoughtful and delicious. Cheers to good food and the memories created around it!









Estimated Value: $1,500

Minimum Bid: $600





Please Note: The date and time for the dinner will be mutually agreed upon between the winner and Chef Elgin Lee.



