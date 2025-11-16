Noah’s Project Naboisho - Silent Auction 2026 Maasai Mara

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881 Moraga Rd, Lafayette, CA 94549, USA
Starting bid
Experience an exclusive family-style Wagyu steak dinner for eight, prepared in the comfort of your home by Chef Elgin Lee—an accomplished professional chef with over 20 years of culinary experience and currently the private chef to a San Francisco tech family. Using your kitchenware, plateware, and cutlery, Chef Elgin Lee will craft a memorable meal tailored to your preferences.
The family-style dinner includes:
More about Chef Elgin Lee:
A local to the Bay Area, I love cooking with the bounty of our region. I've cooked professionally for 23 years. I started at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School of San Francisco, but really started diving deep into my love of the culinary arts at the restaurant, The Fifth Floor, under the guidance of Chef Melissa Perello. California-Mediterranean cuisine became the core to my cooking. It highlights the quality of local ingredients and uses cooking methods both classic and modern. After a few years in other restaurants, I returned to work for her a few more years at Frances and Octavia restaurants in SF.
From there, I learned from chefs like Daniel Patterson of Coi in SF and Elizabeth Falkner of Citizen Cake / Orson restaurants in SF and Ryan Farr of 4505 Meats. Always looking for inspiration, I’ve trailed in restaurants like Blue Hill of Stone Barns of NY, The Spotted Pig of NY, WD50 of NY, the Ritz of San Francisco, and Chez Panisse to name a few.
Currently, I’m the private chef for a family in San Francisco. I don’t write menus, but rather create meals from what looks best at the market and use different inspirations, and now from a wider range of cuisines. From Mediterranean to African, Southeast Asian to Japanese and Indian cuisines, I’ve found I’m able to constantly learn and create food that’s thoughtful and delicious. Cheers to good food and the memories created around it!
Estimated Value: $1,500
Minimum Bid: $600
Please Note: The date and time for the dinner will be mutually agreed upon between the winner and Chef Elgin Lee.
Starting bid
Taco Dinner for Six – Prepared by Chef Elgin Lee
Enjoy a gourmet taco night at home with a freshly prepared meal for six, crafted by Chef Elgin Lee—an accomplished professional chef with over 20 years of culinary experience and currently the private chef to a San Francisco tech family.
Your meal includes:
Delivered fresh to your home within a 15-mile radius of Lafayette.
More about Chef Elgin Lee:
A local to the Bay Area, I love cooking with the bounty of our region. I've cooked professionally for 23 years. I started at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School of San Francisco, but really started diving deep into my love of the culinary arts at the restaurant, The Fifth Floor, under the guidance of Chef Melissa Perello. California-Mediterranean cuisine became the core to my cooking. It highlights the quality of local ingredients and uses cooking methods both classic and modern. After a few years in other restaurants, I returned to work for her a few more years at Frances and Octavia restaurants in SF.
From there, I learned from chefs like Daniel Patterson of Coi in SF and Elizabeth Falkner of Citizen Cake / Orson restaurants in SF and Ryan Farr of 4505 Meats. Always looking for inspiration, I’ve trailed in restaurants like Blue Hill of Stone Barns of NY, The Spotted Pig of NY, WD50 of NY, the Ritz of San Francisco, and Chez Panisse to name a few.
Currently, I’m the private chef for a family in San Francisco. I don’t write menus, but rather create meals from what looks best at the market and use different inspirations, and now from a wider range of cuisines. From Mediterranean to African, Southeast Asian to Japanese and Indian cuisines, I’ve found I’m able to constantly learn and create food that’s thoughtful and delicious. Cheers to good food and the memories created around it!
Estimated Value: $400
Minimum Bid: $200
Please Note: Date and time for the dinner will be mutually agreed upon by the winner and Chef Elgin Lee after the auction.
Starting bid
SF Giants Home Game Tickets (2) - specific game to be agreed upon by SF Giants Athletic Trainer, Anthony Reyes, and the winning bidder.
Anthony Reyes is the Head Athletic Trainer for the San Francisco Giants, a role he has held since January 2018. He began his career with the Giants organization as an intern in 2004 and worked his way up through the minor league system before joining the major league staff in 2012. Reyes earned a B.S. in Kinesiology from San Jose State University and was previously selected to the coaching staff for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.
Starting bid
SF Giants Home Game Tickets (2) - specific game to be agreed upon by SF Giants Athletic Trainer, Anthony Reyes, and the winning bidder.
Anthony Reyes is the Head Athletic Trainer for the San Francisco Giants, a role he has held since January 2018. He began his career with the Giants organization as an intern in 2004 and worked his way up through the minor league system before joining the major league staff in 2012. Reyes earned a B.S. in Kinesiology from San Jose State University and was previously selected to the coaching staff for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.
Starting bid
Shira Gill is a world-renowned organizing expert and the bestselling author of three books:
Minimalista, Organized Living, and LifeStyled. She’s a sought-after expert for media outlets and has been featured by Good Morning America, The Wall Street Journal, TIME, People, Forbes, goop, Architectural Digest, Oprah Daily, Vogue, and The New York Times. Her popular newsletter The Life Edit inspires readers from all 50 states and 150 countries.
This gift set will include two of Shira's NYT best selling books!
Starting bid
Skip the coffee shop and bring sacred spice into your kitchen with this Chai Demystified Masala Chai Kit. Thoughtfully curated to awaken your senses and soothe your soul, this kit includes:
More than just a beverage, this is a journey into ritual, culture, and presence—one sip at a time.
Total Value: $125
Starting bid
Sunday, April 12th Morning
Bay Area - Blackhart Residence
Step into spring with this rejuvenating half-day retreat experience set in a private, nature-steeped sanctuary, designed to gently guide your body and mind from stress to serenity. This 4-hour journey weaves together ancient practices and modern rituals to soothe the nervous system and awaken the joy of being fully present in your body.
Your experience includes:
Just in time for Spring. This experience is perfect for anyone seeking deep rest, creative energy, and embodied renewal. Leave feeling lighter, clearer, and more connected to yourself and the season ahead.
Ritu Riyat is a public health educator, wellness guide, and founder of The Stress Detox. With over two decades of experience in yoga, meditation, and holistic healing, she creates powerful spaces for nervous system restoration and embodied transformation. Known for blending ancient practices with modern science, Ritu leads with warmth, wisdom, and soul, guiding others to press pause and take back control of their lives.
Payments are a flat rate via Venmo. Do not bid here.
(Email us to secure your spot. Limited to 15 attendees. No need to pay here.)
Starting bid
Enneagram reading and coaching session valued at $800 with Laura Costain
The Enneagram is a sophisticated framework that reveals nine distinct personality styles based on an individual’s internal motivations. Understanding your Enneagram type can lead to greater self awareness, stronger leadership and better interpersonal relationships. If you've taken on a new role, are exploring career opportunities or facing challenging dynamics at work or at home, this may be a great investment.
Laura is a Leadership Coach who empowers Life Science leaders to excel in larger roles, build exceptional teams, and navigate change sustainably. With an MBA from Duke in Health Sector Management, she founded On Purpose Leadership following a 15-year career at Genentech, where she held leadership positions in Global and US Marketing and Transformation Coaching.
As a founding member of Genentech's Transformation Coaching team, Laura drove significant organizational change across 4,000 employees. Her efforts resulted in a more customer-centric field organization and the implementation of effective work practices throughout the company.
Deeply invested in her community, Laura founded the Genentech Women's Leadership Circle and proudly sits on the Board of Advisors for Life Science Cares Bay Area and the Board for the Leadership Council San Mateo County. See Laura in Action in this 2 Minute Video
Virtual coaching option
Estimated Value: $800
Starting bid
Three hours of interior design services with Hazel Blackhart.
I'd love to design a space or two with you - from kitchens, living rooms, bathroom renovations, and more! I love designing spaces that elevate your home and the moments you'll share with loved ones. I learned a lot designing my own home and taking classes through Parsons, and would be delighted to leverage my experience with your design needs.
Virtual coaching option
Total Value: $500
Starting bid
Two hours of outdoor garden planning and design services with Ryan Blackhart.
Ryan loves designing outdoor areas and selecting plants that will thrive. He'd love to help you plan a unique space!
Virtual consultation option
Total value: $400
Starting bid
Don't let the daunting college essay process add to your stress! China Harvey will provide 5 hours of personalized essay advising to kickstart your student's applications. Our time can include deep-dive brainstorming sessions to find your most compelling stories, targeted guidance for the challenging UC essays, or expert strategy for crafting your standout Common App essay.
China has nearly 20 years experience as an educator and essay advisor, and is excited to help your student find their voice and write essays your student is proud to submit.
Virtual consultation option
Total value: $750
Starting bid
60-Minute Strategy & Executive Coaching Session with Joel Flory
Join Joel Flory, co-founder and former CEO of VSCO (300M+ creators, $100M+ raised), for a personalized 60-minute strategy or executive coaching session. Joel is now an executive coach with Packman & Associates, known for guiding high-performing leaders through transformative, whole-person development.
This session can focus on startup strategy, product innovation, scaling a subscription business, raising capital, leadership growth, or—if you don’t run a company—career clarity and personal development. Expect a confidential, supportive, and practical conversation designed to help you move forward with clarity and confidence.
Bio: https://intro.co/JoelFlory
Value: $1,450
Starting bid
Please support my friend Chloe Hong's mental health wellness initiative with her custom Therapals crafted just for Project Naboisho!
Chloe Hong is a 15 year old high schooler. In her free time she loves reading, playing tennis and badminton, and skiing during the winters. Since a young age, she has always gravitated towards projects dealing with the arts. Finding time to make bracelets or stickers with her sister, crocheting with her cousins, or playing the piano have all been instrumental in reducing stress and anxiety that typical teenagers experience. Recently she helped a close friend who was experiencing multiple mental health issues and was impacted with how this took a toll on her friend's life and those around her. This opened her eyes to see how daily life, such as school or work or relationships with family or friends, can be really stressful for children.
Chloe has found a way to combine her two passions, crocheting and helping to improving mental health for the youth, by creating this non profit organization called Therapals.
Therapals are customizable crocheted animals that you can use with aromatherapy to benefit your mental and emotional well-being.
Starting bid
Sunday, April 19 • 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Led by Christina Linezo + Teri Day (Location: Lafayette)
A two-hour experience to realign, restore, and refocus for the new season.
As we move into the brighter days and approach the Spring Equinox- the earth’s natural moment of balance- this workshop invites you to reset your energy, clear mental clutter, and step into spring with clarity and intention. We’ll be gathering just days before the New Moon on March 18th, a powerful time for planting seeds, setting intentions, and beginning fresh cycles.
Spring Reset: Yoga, Journaling & Clarity Workshop
Join Christina Linezo and Teri Day for a rejuvenating two-hour spring workshop that blends mindful movement, intention-setting, and actionable clarity. This unique experience is designed to help you shake off winter heaviness and step into the new season feeling grounded, focused, and inspired.
We’ll begin with Christina’s gentle, all-levels yoga flow to awaken the body, open the heart, and create spaciousness- paired with guided journaling tied to the spring season and the upcoming new moon. You’ll release what no longer serves you and clarify the feelings + values you want to move forward with.
Then Teri will guide you through her signature session:
Clarity Over Chaos: A Mini Workshop on Getting Things Done Without the Stress
Life can feel like a never-ending list - kids, work, volunteer projects, relationships, self-care. In this interactive session, Teri will guide participants through a simple 3-step exercise to cut through the noise, clarify what's truly urgent, and walk away with a small but powerful action plan they can use right away.
You’ll leave feeling lighter, clearer, and supported- with actionable next steps and a renewed sense of inner balance.
Perfect for anyone seeking a fresh start, a moment to breathe, or a thoughtful reset before the Equinox.
Payments are a flat rate via Venmo. Do not bid here.
(Email us to secure your spot. Limited to 15 attendees. No need to pay here.)
Starting bid
A $250 dining gift card to enjoy at one of the many Teleferic Barcelona restaurants, generously donated by The Rocca Family.
More about Teleferic Barcelona:
Spain's rich culinary traditions and modern flair come to life at Telefèric Barcelona, a restaurant imagined and brought to life by siblings Padrosa and their team. From its inception in Barcelona, in 1992 to its evolution as a top dining destination, Telefèric Barcelona celebrates the diversity and innovation of Spanish cuisine in a festive and casual atmosphere.
Honoring its roots while embracing the local community, Telefèric Barcelona invites guests to experience and share in the vibrant culture of Spain.
Starting bid
Your wine cellar is calling!
Enjoy these two delicious bottles of cabernet sauvignon from the Napa Valley with family and friends. Generously donated from the private collection of the Rocca Family.
The 2021 CADE Estate Cabernet Sauvignon has beautiful aromas of cherry, raspberry, cranberry, cocoa nibs, baked red delicious apples, dark chocolate, and roasted coffee. In the palate are flavors of rhubarb pie, cinnamon, clove, red cherry, and boysenberry. The wine has that classic Howell Mountain structure with great density and length in the palate. The 2021 vintage was warm and early but produced wines with great length, texture, bountiful fruit, and elegance.
Winemaker's Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022 Napa Valley
Winemaker Tracey Reichow
Rich and powerful, yet immensely refined. This Cabernet Sauvignon is deeply red-fruited in rich flavors of currant and cherry that are complemented by accents of baking spices and dried herbs evolving constantly in the glass. The finish shows velvet-coated tannins and extraordinary length.
The finest fruit was hand-selected and destemmed into small open-top fermenters. A limited saignée was completed within the first 24 hours. Three times daily, fermentations were punched down by hand. Upon completion of alcoholic fermentation, each lot was pressed directly to barrel to complete the secondary fermentation. This bottle is individually numbered!
Estimated total value for both bottles: $300
Starting bid
Curated plant arrangements by Ryan Blackhart will be available to bid on. Small to Medium and Large! select pottery crafted by Chef Elgin Lee.
Starting bid
This Comprehensive Financial Planning includes approximately six meetings covering retirement planning, tax strategy, estate planning, education funding, insurance/risk management, and investment/wealth management. The engagement begins with a discovery meeting and ends with a full action plan, plus a 90-day follow-up session to support implementation. This is a high-touch, CFP®-led planning experience normally offered only to ongoing client families.
Unlock clarity, confidence, and direction with this premier financial planning experience from The Bartlow Team at Journey Strategic Wealth. This package offers a rare opportunity to work intimately with a CFP®-led advisory team that serves high-net-worth families throughout the Bay Area.
The winning bidder will receive a full, customized financial plan, including:
Kristin Bartlow, Financial Advisor, Managing Director
Kristin is a long-time resident of the Bay Area and has helped hundreds of clients achieve the financial futures they dreamed of. As an experienced financial planner, Kristin speaks the complex language of equity compensation, charitable giving and tax liabilities. She’s devoted to her client base of families and individuals in their 30s, 40s and 50s, knowing that the decisions they make now will have a deep impact on the future they want.
As a fee-based planner, Kristin knows the importance of persistence when life gets complicated. That’s why a portion of her practice is dedicated to helping individuals prepare for, and overcome, the financial and emotional obstacles that stand between them and the future they deserve.
Starting bid
If you'd like to send a monetary contribution without bidding, please get in touch with Noah or Hazel.
Starting bid
Small/Medium Plant Arrangement
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!