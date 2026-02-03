Project Phoenix's Shop

About this shop
Project Phoenix t-shirt. Available in small, medium, large, and extra large. Limited availability, get them while they last!!!
Beautiful, encapsulated challenge coin.
"In Honor Of Our Heroes/Lest We Forget" on one side.
"Some Gave All" on the other.
Beautiful, encapsulated silver challenge coin.
"Honoring All Who Served" on one side.
"Thank You For Your Service" on the other.
Beautiful, encapsulated gold challenge coin.
"Honoring All Who Served" on one side.
"Thank You For Your Service" on the other.
Beautiful, encapsulated silver challenge coin celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.
Beautiful, encapsulated gold challenge coin celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.
Absolutely stunning, encapsulated gold challenge coin celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. Same design on both sides and that is ok, it's beautiful. Bad news is we only have 1, get it while you can!!!
"My Demons Know/I Fight Back" PTSD Awareness Challenge Coin!! Beautiful design, front and back. Limited quantity, get yours today.
Beautiful, encapsulated gold challenge coin.
"DD-214 Proud Veteran/Freedom Isn't Free" on one side.
"Not Dead Yet/Still Breathing Still Proud" on the other.
Beautiful, encapsulated gold challenge coin.
"Put On The Whole Armor Of God/Pray Always" on one side.
Absolutely stunning design on the other.
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