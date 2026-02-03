Project Phoenix

Offered by

Project Phoenix

About this shop

Project Phoenix's Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$20

Project Phoenix t-shirt. Available in small, medium, large, and extra large. Limited availability, get them while they last!!!

In Honor Of Our Heroes- Challenge Coin item
In Honor Of Our Heroes- Challenge Coin item
In Honor Of Our Heroes- Challenge Coin
$15

Beautiful, encapsulated challenge coin.

"In Honor Of Our Heroes/Lest We Forget" on one side.

"Some Gave All" on the other.

Honoring All Who Served- Silver Challenge Coin item
Honoring All Who Served- Silver Challenge Coin item
Honoring All Who Served- Silver Challenge Coin
$15

Beautiful, encapsulated silver challenge coin.

"Honoring All Who Served" on one side.

"Thank You For Your Service" on the other.

Honoring All Who Served- Gold Challenge Coin item
Honoring All Who Served- Gold Challenge Coin item
Honoring All Who Served- Gold Challenge Coin
$15

Beautiful, encapsulated gold challenge coin.

"Honoring All Who Served" on one side.

"Thank You For Your Service" on the other.

USA 250 Year Anniversary Silver Challenge Coin item
USA 250 Year Anniversary Silver Challenge Coin item
USA 250 Year Anniversary Silver Challenge Coin
$19.99

Beautiful, encapsulated silver challenge coin celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.

USA 250 Year Anniversary Gold Challenge Coin item
USA 250 Year Anniversary Gold Challenge Coin item
USA 250 Year Anniversary Gold Challenge Coin
$19.99

Beautiful, encapsulated gold challenge coin celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America.

Only 1!!! USA 250 Year Anniversary Gold Challenge Coin item
Only 1!!! USA 250 Year Anniversary Gold Challenge Coin
$24.99

Absolutely stunning, encapsulated gold challenge coin celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America. Same design on both sides and that is ok, it's beautiful. Bad news is we only have 1, get it while you can!!!

"My Demons Know/I Fight Back: Challenge Coin item
"My Demons Know/I Fight Back: Challenge Coin
$15

"My Demons Know/I Fight Back" PTSD Awareness Challenge Coin!! Beautiful design, front and back. Limited quantity, get yours today.

DD Form 214/"Not Dead Yet": Challenge Coin item
DD Form 214/"Not Dead Yet": Challenge Coin item
DD Form 214/"Not Dead Yet": Challenge Coin
$19.99

Beautiful, encapsulated gold challenge coin.

"DD-214 Proud Veteran/Freedom Isn't Free" on one side.

"Not Dead Yet/Still Breathing Still Proud" on the other.

The Whole Armor Of God- Challenge Coin item
The Whole Armor Of God- Challenge Coin item
The Whole Armor Of God- Challenge Coin
$15

Beautiful, encapsulated gold challenge coin.

"Put On The Whole Armor Of God/Pray Always" on one side.

Absolutely stunning design on the other.

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