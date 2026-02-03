Project Phoenix

Hosted by

Project Phoenix

About this event

Project Phoenix's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3099 Co Rd 802, Centerville, MO 63633, USA

WOMEN IN MILITARY SERVICE item
WOMEN IN MILITARY SERVICE item
WOMEN IN MILITARY SERVICE item
WOMEN IN MILITARY SERVICE
$14.99

Starting bid

OFFICIAL LICENSED PRODUCT FROM THE USPS!!

LOT OF 2 VINTAGE ORIGINAL NFL HERB WEITMAN PHOTOS item
LOT OF 2 VINTAGE ORIGINAL NFL HERB WEITMAN PHOTOS item
LOT OF 2 VINTAGE ORIGINAL NFL HERB WEITMAN PHOTOS item
LOT OF 2 VINTAGE ORIGINAL NFL HERB WEITMAN PHOTOS
$17.99

Starting bid

These 2 original pictures were taken by Herb Weitman during his time as the StL Cardinals official photographer.1974 & 1975. Featuring legendary Cardinals WR: Mel Gray


Herb Weitman was an American sports photographer best known as the long‑time team photographer for the St. Louis Cardinals football team, a role he held from the 1960s through the franchise’s move to Arizona in 1988. Working primarily on the sidelines of NFL games, he produced many of the defining images of the Cardinals’ St. Louis era, capturing both the action on the field and the personalities behind the scenes. His photographs appeared in team publications, game programs, and local media, contributing significantly to the visual history of professional football in St. Louis. Weitman’s work is remembered for its clarity, timing, and sense of intimacy with the players and coaches he covered over several decades.

Cast Iron "Trick Pony" Bank item
Cast Iron "Trick Pony" Bank item
Cast Iron "Trick Pony" Bank item
Cast Iron "Trick Pony" Bank
$49.99

Starting bid

Great condition for it's age!!! "Trick Pony" cast iron piggy (horsey) bank!!!

Longaberger Casserole Dish 12X6 item
Longaberger Casserole Dish 12X6 item
Longaberger Casserole Dish 12X6 item
Longaberger Casserole Dish 12X6
$24.99

Starting bid

Longaberger Pottery Woven Reflections Butternut Yellow Casserole Dish

Vintage USPS St. Louis Cardinals Framed Art Print: Evolution item
Vintage USPS St. Louis Cardinals Framed Art Print: Evolution item
Vintage USPS St. Louis Cardinals Framed Art Print: Evolution item
Vintage USPS St. Louis Cardinals Framed Art Print: Evolution
$19.99

Starting bid

Vintage USPS St. Louis Cardinals Framed Art Print: Evolution of Team Uniforms 25X10 with Collectible Stamp!!

Framed Limited Edition, Signed & Numbered Print: item
Framed Limited Edition, Signed & Numbered Print: item
Framed Limited Edition, Signed & Numbered Print:
$100

Starting bid

Artist: Bradley D. Wilson Number: 024/250

This artwork captures the excitement of the 2006 World Series victory by the St. Louis Cardinals!!!

Framed Limited Edition, Signed & Numbered Print: (Copy) item
Framed Limited Edition, Signed & Numbered Print: (Copy) item
Framed Limited Edition, Signed & Numbered Print: (Copy)
$79.99

Starting bid

Artist: Bradley D. Wilson Number: 144/500

This artwork captures the excitement of the 2006 World Series victory by the St. Louis Cardinals!!!

Project Phoenix Memorabilia!!! 1/1 Handmade item
Project Phoenix Memorabilia!!! 1/1 Handmade item
Project Phoenix Memorabilia!!! 1/1 Handmade
$10.99

Starting bid

Project Phoenix memorabilia is home decor, crafted from materials re-purposed here on the homestead. This particular piece is made from re-purposed wood from the old caretaker's house. A limited opportunity to own a piece of Project Phoenix history!!!

2 Pieces Of Iconic Mickey Mantle Memorabilia item
2 Pieces Of Iconic Mickey Mantle Memorabilia item
2 Pieces Of Iconic Mickey Mantle Memorabilia item
2 Pieces Of Iconic Mickey Mantle Memorabilia
$24.99

Starting bid

Origninal Mickey Mantle photo and the 1st issue of the Mickey Mantle comic from Magnum Comics. Sealed and in great condition!!!

BIG RED: STORY OF THE FOOTBALL CARDINALS: FIRST PRINT: 1975 item
BIG RED: STORY OF THE FOOTBALL CARDINALS: FIRST PRINT: 1975
$9.99

Starting bid

HISTORY OF THE ST. LOUIS FOOTBALL CARDINALS: FIRST EDITION: SEPT: 1975

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!