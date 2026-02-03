Project Phoenix's Silent Auction

These 2 original pictures were taken by Herb Weitman during his time as the StL Cardinals official photographer.1974 & 1975. Featuring legendary Cardinals WR: Mel Gray





Herb Weitman was an American sports photographer best known as the long‑time team photographer for the St. Louis Cardinals football team, a role he held from the 1960s through the franchise’s move to Arizona in 1988. Working primarily on the sidelines of NFL games, he produced many of the defining images of the Cardinals’ St. Louis era, capturing both the action on the field and the personalities behind the scenes. His photographs appeared in team publications, game programs, and local media, contributing significantly to the visual history of professional football in St. Louis. Weitman’s work is remembered for its clarity, timing, and sense of intimacy with the players and coaches he covered over several decades.