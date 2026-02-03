Project Phoenix's Silent Auction

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OFFICIAL LICENSED PRODUCT FROM THE USPS!!
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These 2 original pictures were taken by Herb Weitman during his time as the StL Cardinals official photographer.1974 & 1975. Featuring legendary Cardinals WR: Mel Gray
Herb Weitman was an American sports photographer best known as the long‑time team photographer for the St. Louis Cardinals football team, a role he held from the 1960s through the franchise’s move to Arizona in 1988. Working primarily on the sidelines of NFL games, he produced many of the defining images of the Cardinals’ St. Louis era, capturing both the action on the field and the personalities behind the scenes. His photographs appeared in team publications, game programs, and local media, contributing significantly to the visual history of professional football in St. Louis. Weitman’s work is remembered for its clarity, timing, and sense of intimacy with the players and coaches he covered over several decades.
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Great condition for it's age!!! "Trick Pony" cast iron piggy (horsey) bank!!!
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Longaberger Pottery Woven Reflections Butternut Yellow Casserole Dish
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Vintage USPS St. Louis Cardinals Framed Art Print: Evolution of Team Uniforms 25X10 with Collectible Stamp!!
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Artist: Bradley D. Wilson Number: 024/250
This artwork captures the excitement of the 2006 World Series victory by the St. Louis Cardinals!!!
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Artist: Bradley D. Wilson Number: 144/500
This artwork captures the excitement of the 2006 World Series victory by the St. Louis Cardinals!!!
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Project Phoenix memorabilia is home decor, crafted from materials re-purposed here on the homestead. This particular piece is made from re-purposed wood from the old caretaker's house. A limited opportunity to own a piece of Project Phoenix history!!!
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Origninal Mickey Mantle photo and the 1st issue of the Mickey Mantle comic from Magnum Comics. Sealed and in great condition!!!
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HISTORY OF THE ST. LOUIS FOOTBALL CARDINALS: FIRST EDITION: SEPT: 1975
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