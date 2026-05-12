Project Phoenix

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Project Phoenix's Sports Memorabilia Shop

Vintage NFL Photograph from 1976 featuring RB Terry Metcalf item
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1976 featuring RB Terry Metcalf item
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1976 featuring RB Terry Metcalf
$10

Original, vintage photo taken by St. Louis Football Cardinals team photographer Herb Weitman. Herb Weitman was an acclaimed American sports photographer whose career spanned more than five decades, capturing some of the most memorable moments in professional football and collegiate athletics. Beginning in 1960 as the official photographer for the St. Louis Football Cardinals, Weitman documented the team throughout its years in St. Louis and later served as an official NFL photographer, covering numerous Super Bowls from the 1970s through the 1990s. His work appeared in major national publications including Sports Illustrated, Time, Life, and Newsweek, earning him recognition for his sharp eye, storytelling ability, and dedication to sports photojournalism.


Beyond the sidelines, Weitman made a lasting impact in academic and fine art photography. He directed photographic services at Washington University in St. Louis for nearly 50 years, helped establish the university’s photography program in 1967, and served as associate editor of the award-winning Washington University Magazine. His images became part of museum collections, including the Saint Louis Art Museum, and his influence on generations of photographers earned him the reputation as one of the nation’s premier university photographers. In 2008, Washington University honored his legacy by naming the Weitman Gallery of Photography after him. Weitman passed away in 2016, leaving behind a body of work celebrated for both its historical significance and artistic excellence.

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Vintage NFL Photograph from 1974 featuring RB Terry Metcalf item
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1974 featuring RB Terry Metcalf item
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1974 featuring RB Terry Metcalf
$10

Original, vintage photo taken by St. Louis Football Cardinals team photographer Herb Weitman.

Herb Weitman was an acclaimed American sports photographer whose career spanned more than five decades, capturing some of the most memorable moments in professional football and collegiate athletics. Beginning in 1960 as the official photographer for the St. Louis Football Cardinals, Weitman documented the team throughout its years in St. Louis and later served as an official NFL photographer, covering numerous Super Bowls from the 1970s through the 1990s. His work appeared in major national publications including Sports Illustrated, Time, Life, and Newsweek, earning him recognition for his sharp eye, storytelling ability, and dedication to sports photojournalism.


Beyond the sidelines, Weitman made a lasting impact in academic and fine art photography. He directed photographic services at Washington University in St. Louis for nearly 50 years, helped establish the university’s photography program in 1967, and served as associate editor of the award-winning Washington University Magazine. His images became part of museum collections, including the Saint Louis Art Museum, and his influence on generations of photographers earned him the reputation as one of the nation’s premier university photographers. In 2008, Washington University honored his legacy by naming the Weitman Gallery of Photography after him. Weitman passed away in 2016, leaving behind a body of work celebrated for both its historical significance and artistic excellence.

0
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1973 featuring RB Terry Metcalf item
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1973 featuring RB Terry Metcalf item
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1973 featuring RB Terry Metcalf
$10

Original, vintage photo taken by St. Louis Football Cardinals team photographer Herb Weitman.


Herb Weitman was an acclaimed American sports photographer whose career spanned more than five decades, capturing some of the most memorable moments in professional football and collegiate athletics. Beginning in 1960 as the official photographer for the St. Louis Football Cardinals, Weitman documented the team throughout its years in St. Louis and later served as an official NFL photographer, covering numerous Super Bowls from the 1970s through the 1990s. His work appeared in major national publications including Sports Illustrated, Time, Life, and Newsweek, earning him recognition for his sharp eye, storytelling ability, and dedication to sports photojournalism.


Beyond the sidelines, Weitman made a lasting impact in academic and fine art photography. He directed photographic services at Washington University in St. Louis for nearly 50 years, helped establish the university’s photography program in 1967, and served as associate editor of the award-winning Washington University Magazine. His images became part of museum collections, including the Saint Louis Art Museum, and his influence on generations of photographers earned him the reputation as one of the nation’s premier university photographers. In 2008, Washington University honored his legacy by naming the Weitman Gallery of Photography after him. Weitman passed away in 2016, leaving behind a body of work celebrated for both its historical significance and artistic excellence.

0
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1974 featuring QB Jim Hart item
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1974 featuring QB Jim Hart item
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1974 featuring QB Jim Hart
$10

Original, vintage photo taken by St. Louis Football Cardinals team photographer Herb Weitman.


Herb Weitman was an acclaimed American sports photographer whose career spanned more than five decades, capturing some of the most memorable moments in professional football and collegiate athletics. Beginning in 1960 as the official photographer for the St. Louis Football Cardinals, Weitman documented the team throughout its years in St. Louis and later served as an official NFL photographer, covering numerous Super Bowls from the 1970s through the 1990s. His work appeared in major national publications including Sports Illustrated, Time, Life, and Newsweek, earning him recognition for his sharp eye, storytelling ability, and dedication to sports photojournalism.


Beyond the sidelines, Weitman made a lasting impact in academic and fine art photography. He directed photographic services at Washington University in St. Louis for nearly 50 years, helped establish the university’s photography program in 1967, and served as associate editor of the award-winning Washington University Magazine. His images became part of museum collections, including the Saint Louis Art Museum, and his influence on generations of photographers earned him the reputation as one of the nation’s premier university photographers. In 2008, Washington University honored his legacy by naming the Weitman Gallery of Photography after him. Weitman passed away in 2016, leaving behind a body of work celebrated for both its historical significance and artistic excellence.

0
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1974 featuring KC Defence item
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1974 featuring KC Defence item
Vintage NFL Photograph from 1974 featuring KC Defence
$10

Original, vintage photo taken by St. Louis Football Cardinals team photographer Herb Weitman.


Herb Weitman was an acclaimed American sports photographer whose career spanned more than five decades, capturing some of the most memorable moments in professional football and collegiate athletics. Beginning in 1960 as the official photographer for the St. Louis Football Cardinals, Weitman documented the team throughout its years in St. Louis and later served as an official NFL photographer, covering numerous Super Bowls from the 1970s through the 1990s. His work appeared in major national publications including Sports Illustrated, Time, Life, and Newsweek, earning him recognition for his sharp eye, storytelling ability, and dedication to sports photojournalism.


Beyond the sidelines, Weitman made a lasting impact in academic and fine art photography. He directed photographic services at Washington University in St. Louis for nearly 50 years, helped establish the university’s photography program in 1967, and served as associate editor of the award-winning Washington University Magazine. His images became part of museum collections, including the Saint Louis Art Museum, and his influence on generations of photographers earned him the reputation as one of the nation’s premier university photographers. In 2008, Washington University honored his legacy by naming the Weitman Gallery of Photography after him. Weitman passed away in 2016, leaving behind a body of work celebrated for both its historical significance and artistic excellence.

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2002 Topps Chrome: Tom Brady #100 item
2002 Topps Chrome: Tom Brady #100 item
2002 Topps Chrome: Tom Brady #100
$25
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2002 Topps Stadium Club: Tom Brady #18 item
2002 Topps Stadium Club: Tom Brady #18 item
2002 Topps Stadium Club: Tom Brady #18
$17
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