Project Phoenix's Sports Memorabilia Shop

Original, vintage photo taken by St. Louis Football Cardinals team photographer Herb Weitman. Herb Weitman was an acclaimed American sports photographer whose career spanned more than five decades, capturing some of the most memorable moments in professional football and collegiate athletics. Beginning in 1960 as the official photographer for the St. Louis Football Cardinals, Weitman documented the team throughout its years in St. Louis and later served as an official NFL photographer, covering numerous Super Bowls from the 1970s through the 1990s. His work appeared in major national publications including Sports Illustrated, Time, Life, and Newsweek, earning him recognition for his sharp eye, storytelling ability, and dedication to sports photojournalism.





Beyond the sidelines, Weitman made a lasting impact in academic and fine art photography. He directed photographic services at Washington University in St. Louis for nearly 50 years, helped establish the university’s photography program in 1967, and served as associate editor of the award-winning Washington University Magazine. His images became part of museum collections, including the Saint Louis Art Museum, and his influence on generations of photographers earned him the reputation as one of the nation’s premier university photographers. In 2008, Washington University honored his legacy by naming the Weitman Gallery of Photography after him. Weitman passed away in 2016, leaving behind a body of work celebrated for both its historical significance and artistic excellence.