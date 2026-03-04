Project Playhouse 2026

About this event
Includes one playhouse build team, name/logo recognition on social media, event T-shirts, and your organization/business listed as a supporter on our website.
Don’t miss out! The last day to sign up for your Playhouse Build Team is May 25, 2026.
Provides paint for each participating build team, helping bring every playhouse masterpiece to life. Perfect for organizations that want to support the event without building a playhouse. Includes name/logo recognition on social media, event T-shirts, and recognition the day of the event.
Helps provide T-shirts for all participants on the day of the event, creating a unified and memorable experience. Designed for organizations that wish to support the event without forming a build team. Includes name/logo recognition on social media, event T-shirts, and recognition the day of the event.
Includes one playhouse build team and supports the materials needed to bring each playhouse to life. Your name/logo will be featured on event signage, social media, and event T-shirts, and your organization/business will be recognized on all 2026 build signs and in the program.
Don’t miss out! The last day to sign up for your Playhouse Build Team is May 25, 2026.
Includes two playhouse build teams at the event, name/logo recognition on all event signage, social media, event T-shirts, and promotional coverage. Your organization/business will also be listed as a supporter on our website, 2026 build signs, and programs. Plus, enjoy a volunteer build day for a team of 12.
Don’t miss out! The last day to sign up for your Playhouse Build Team is May 25, 2026.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!