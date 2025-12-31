Raices Unidas

Hosted by

Raices Unidas

About this event

Project Prom Vision Board Fundraiser

424 Broadway St

Houston, TX 77012, USA

General Admission
$50

​Your $50 Ticket Includes:


​All Materials: Poster board, magazines, scissors, and adhesive (plus some extra "sparkle" to make your board pop!).


​Lite Bites: A curated selection of appetizers and "grazing" favorites.


​1 Drink Ticket: Valid for a signature beverage to enjoy while you create.


​Expert Inspiration: We’ll provide "power words" and layout tips to help you manifest your best year yet.

Add a donation for Raices Unidas

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