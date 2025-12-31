Project Prom Vision Board Fundraiser

​Your $50 Ticket Includes:







​All Materials: Poster board, magazines, scissors, and adhesive (plus some extra "sparkle" to make your board pop!).







​Lite Bites: A curated selection of appetizers and "grazing" favorites.







​1 Drink Ticket: Valid for a signature beverage to enjoy while you create.







​Expert Inspiration: We’ll provide "power words" and layout tips to help you manifest your best year yet.