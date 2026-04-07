Project SMASH

Hosted by

Project SMASH

About this event

Project SMASH Anime Dreams ; Unity Courage Purpose

9431 Bandera Rd

San Antonio, TX 78250, USA

Priority Seating
$20

Priority Seating Reminders:

  • Priority seating allows you priority choice upon entering theater.
  • Doors open early for Priority seating 30mins prior to showtime (at 2:30pm & 6pm respectfully)
  • ABSOLUTELY no holding seats for non-priority ticket holders. This will be enforced.

Performance Etiquette Reminders

To ensure our performers can shine and everyone can enjoy the show, we kindly ask for your cooperation with the following:

  • Quiet Please: We ask that all guests silence or turn off their mobile devices before the performance begins.
  • Little Ones: We love having families join us! If a young guest becomes restless or upset, please step into the lobby momentarily. This helps our dancers stay focused after all their hard work and ensures everyone can hear the music clearly.

Thank you for being such a supportive audience for ourAnime Dreamsperformers!

General Seating
$12.75
Available until May 15

Performance Etiquette Reminders

To ensure our performers can shine and everyone can enjoy the show, we kindly ask for your cooperation with the following:

  • Quiet Please: We ask that all guests silence or turn off their mobile devices before the performance begins.
  • Little Ones: We love having families join us! If a young guest becomes restless or upset, please step into the lobby momentarily. This helps our dancers stay focused after all their hard work and ensures everyone can hear the music clearly.

Thank you for being such a supportive audience for ourAnime Dreamsperformers!

Kids Admission
$10

Kids 12 & under.

PLEASE NOTE:

(Lap Kids are free)

Performance Etiquette Reminders

To ensure our performers can shine and everyone can enjoy the show, we kindly ask for your cooperation with the following:

  • Quiet Please: We ask that all guests silence or turn off their mobile devices before the performance begins.
  • Little Ones: We love having families join us! If a young guest becomes restless or upset, please step into the lobby momentarily. This helps our dancers stay focused after all their hard work and ensures everyone can hear the music clearly.

Thank you for being such a supportive audience for ourAnime Dreamsperformers!

Raffle Ticket
$7

More Opportunities to WIN Exciting Prizes! This includes great prizes from local businesses AND the opportunity to win a SMASH gift certificate for 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, or even 1 year! Your support enables us to further our mission of guiding those we serve towards joyful, healthy, and purposeful life decisions. The majority of our beneficiaries are disadvantaged children, at-risk adolescents, and women residing in recovery shelters. We achieve our mission by offering dance, fitness, food distribution, educational, and creative programs in Las Vegas, NV and San Antonio TX.

5 for $25 raffle tickets WIN prizes!
$25

Save on raffles win you buy 5!

General Seating Day of
$15

Late ticketing Day of Show 5/16/26

Performance Etiquette Reminders

To ensure our performers can shine and everyone can enjoy the show, we kindly ask for your cooperation with the following:

  • Quiet Please: We ask that all guests silence or turn off their mobile devices before the performance begins.
  • Little Ones: We love having families join us! If a young guest becomes restless or upset, please step into the lobby momentarily. This helps our dancers stay focused after all their hard work and ensures everyone can hear the music clearly.

Thank you for being such a supportive audience for ourAnime Dreamsperformers!

Add a donation for Project SMASH

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