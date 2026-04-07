Project SMASH Anime Dreams ; Unity Courage Purpose

About this event
Priority Seating Reminders:
To ensure our performers can shine and everyone can enjoy the show, we kindly ask for your cooperation with the following:
Thank you for being such a supportive audience for ourAnime Dreamsperformers!
To ensure our performers can shine and everyone can enjoy the show, we kindly ask for your cooperation with the following:
Thank you for being such a supportive audience for ourAnime Dreamsperformers!
Kids 12 & under.
PLEASE NOTE:
(Lap Kids are free)
To ensure our performers can shine and everyone can enjoy the show, we kindly ask for your cooperation with the following:
Thank you for being such a supportive audience for ourAnime Dreamsperformers!
More Opportunities to WIN Exciting Prizes! This includes great prizes from local businesses AND the opportunity to win a SMASH gift certificate for 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, or even 1 year! Your support enables us to further our mission of guiding those we serve towards joyful, healthy, and purposeful life decisions. The majority of our beneficiaries are disadvantaged children, at-risk adolescents, and women residing in recovery shelters. We achieve our mission by offering dance, fitness, food distribution, educational, and creative programs in Las Vegas, NV and San Antonio TX.
Save on raffles win you buy 5!
Late ticketing Day of Show 5/16/26
To ensure our performers can shine and everyone can enjoy the show, we kindly ask for your cooperation with the following:
Thank you for being such a supportive audience for ourAnime Dreamsperformers!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!