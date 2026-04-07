Project SMASH Anime Dreams ; Unity Courage Purpose

Priority Seating Reminders:

Priority seating allows you priority choice upon entering theater.

Doors open early for Priority seating 30mins prior to showtime (at 2:30pm & 6pm respectfully)

ABSOLUTELY no holding seats for non-priority ticket holders. This will be enforced.

Performance Etiquette Reminders

To ensure our performers can shine and everyone can enjoy the show, we kindly ask for your cooperation with the following:

Quiet Please: We ask that all guests silence or turn off their mobile devices before the performance begins.

Little Ones: We love having families join us! If a young guest becomes restless or upset, please step into the lobby momentarily. This helps our dancers stay focused after all their hard work and ensures everyone can hear the music clearly.

Thank you for being such a supportive audience for ourAnime Dreamsperformers!