Project Snip: Sunday March 15

Spay Appointment (Female Cat)
$150

For a flat fee of $150, we will schedule your cat for a spay surgery through our partner vet and handle all transportation to and from the appointment. Your cat will receive an examination from a licensed veterinarian, as well as the following: sterilization (spay), rabies vaccine, distemper vaccine, dewormer medication, deflea medication and a microchip.

Neuter Appointment (Male Cat)
$150

For a flat fee of $150, we will schedule your cat for a neuter surgery through our partner vet and handle all transportation to and from the appointment. Your cat will receive an examination from a licensed veterinarian, as well as the following: sterilization (neuter), rabies vaccine, distemper vaccine, dewormer medication, deflea medication and a microchip.

