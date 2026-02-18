Project Snip: Sunday March 15

Hosted by
About this event
For a flat fee of $150, we will schedule your cat for a spay surgery through our partner vet and handle all transportation to and from the appointment. Your cat will receive an examination from a licensed veterinarian, as well as the following: sterilization (spay), rabies vaccine, distemper vaccine, dewormer medication, deflea medication and a microchip.
For a flat fee of $150, we will schedule your cat for a neuter surgery through our partner vet and handle all transportation to and from the appointment. Your cat will receive an examination from a licensed veterinarian, as well as the following: sterilization (neuter), rabies vaccine, distemper vaccine, dewormer medication, deflea medication and a microchip.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!