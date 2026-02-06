Project Ummah - Annual Ramadan Competition

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Single Ticket for first and second grade participants
Surah An-Naba’, Abasa, & At-Tariq (S# 78,79, 86)
Single ticket for third and fourth grade participants
Surah Al-Mursalat- Al-Insan, & Al-Qiyamah (S# 75,76,77)
Single Ticket for fifth and sixth grade participants
Surah Al-Mulk, Al-Qalam, & Al-Haqqah (S# 67,68,69)
Single Ticket for seventh and eighth grade participants
Surah Yaseen
Single ticket for ninth and tenth grade participants
Surah Al-Kahf
Single Ticket for eleventh and twelfth grade participants
Surah Al-Baqarah
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