Guardians Foundation International

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Guardians Foundation International

About this event

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Project Ummah - Annual Ramadan Competition

3145 Medical Plaza Dr

Garland, TX 75044, USA

Grade 1-2
$25

Single Ticket for first and second grade participants

Surah An-Naba’, Abasa, & At-Tariq (S# 78,79, 86)


Grade 3-4
$25

Single ticket for third and fourth grade participants


Surah Al-Mursalat- Al-Insan, & Al-Qiyamah (S# 75,76,77)


Grade 5-6
$25

Single Ticket for fifth and sixth grade participants

Surah Al-Mulk, Al-Qalam, & Al-Haqqah (S# 67,68,69)


Grade 7-8
$25

Single Ticket for seventh and eighth grade participants

Surah Yaseen


Grade 9-10
$25

Single ticket for ninth and tenth grade participants

Surah Al-Kahf


Grade 11-12
$25

Single Ticket for eleventh and twelfth grade participants

Surah Al-Baqarah

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