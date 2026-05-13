Prom for Purpose

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About this event
“Everyone’s Invited. Every Senior Matters.”
8 tickets, Exclusive naming rights, Social Spotlight, Speaking Opportunity Full Page Ad, Premier logo placement, Photo Backdrop Recognition
6 tickets, Prominent logo placement, half-page ad, website and social recognition, event signage
4 tickets, logo on select materials, Quarter-page ad, Social media recognition
2 tickets, logo on signage and website, social media recognition
2 tickets, Logo on signage and website, social media recognition
Name listed in program and social media thank you
$
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