VACA, Inc.

Hosted by

VACA, Inc.

About this event

Prom for Purpose

1453 E 10th St

Jeffersonville, IN 47130, USA

General Admission
$50

“Everyone’s Invited. Every Senior Matters.”

Crown Sponsorship (Presenting Sponsor)
$5,000

8 tickets, Exclusive naming rights, Social Spotlight, Speaking Opportunity Full Page Ad, Premier logo placement, Photo Backdrop Recognition

Prom Royalty Sponsor (Guardian Level)
$2,500

6 tickets, Prominent logo placement, half-page ad, website and social recognition, event signage

Diamond Dance Sponsor (Advocate Level)
$1,500

4 tickets, logo on select materials, Quarter-page ad, Social media recognition

DJ Sponsor (Champion Level)
$1,000

2 tickets, logo on signage and website, social media recognition

Photo Booth Sponsor (Supporter Level)
$500

2 tickets, Logo on signage and website, social media recognition

Coursage & Boutonnière Sponsor (Friend of VACA)
$250

Name listed in program and social media thank you

Add a donation for VACA, Inc.

$

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