Prom Remix 2026 : Time Traveling Through Fashion

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About this event
Raffle ticket, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only activations.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Raffle ticket, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only activations.
Prom wouldn't be official without a Prom Queen . Therefore we are doing Prom Queen (7th and 8th grade ) and Prom Princess (5th and 6th grade). Please be sure to answer the question which model or designer you are here to support so that will count as your vote .
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