Fashion , Art, Mentoring , Etiquette Inc

Hosted by

Fashion , Art, Mentoring , Etiquette Inc

About this event

Prom Remix 2026 : Time Traveling Through Fashion

200 Font Hill Ave

Baltimore, MD 21223, USA

Adult General Admission
$25
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Adult VIP Admission
$45

Raffle ticket, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only activations.

Kids general admission( ages 6 - 17)
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Kids VIP Admission(ages 6-17)
$35

Raffle ticket, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only activations.

Prom Queen and Prom Princess
Pay what you can

Prom wouldn't be official without a Prom Queen . Therefore we are doing Prom Queen (7th and 8th grade ) and Prom Princess (5th and 6th grade). Please be sure to answer the question which model or designer you are here to support so that will count as your vote .

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